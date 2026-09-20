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Home / World / SLINEX 26: Sri Lankan Naval Ship Sindurala arrives at Visakhapatnam for bilateral exercise 

SLINEX 26: Sri Lankan Naval Ship Sindurala arrives at Visakhapatnam for bilateral exercise 

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ANI
Updated At : 10:17 PM Sep 20, 2026 IST
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Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 20 (ANI): Sri Lankan Naval Ship Sindurala arrived at Visakhapatnam for the 13th edition of the bilateral exercise SLINEX, the Indian Navy informed on Sunday.

In a post on X, it said that the exercise will run till September 21.

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“Sri Lanka Naval Ship Sindurala arrived at Visakhapatnam for the 13th edition of bilateral exercise #SLINEX26, scheduled from 17–21 Sep 26.”

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The Indian Navy underlined how SLINEX26 reaffirms the enduring India-Sri Lanka maritime partnership and shared commitment to a secure Indian Ocean Region.

https://x.com/indiannavy/status/2101626064300908590?s=20

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The 12th edition of the India-Sri Lanka bilateral naval exercise SLINEX took place in Colombo in 2025.

SLINEX 25 saw the participation of Indian naval ships INS Jyoti and INS Rana from the Eastern Fleet and Sri Lankan Naval Ships SLNS Gajabahu and SLNS Vijayabhau (both Advanced Offshore Patrol Vessels).

Conceptualised in 2005, SLINEX is a bilateral naval exercise that has strengthened maritime cooperation between the two nations over two decades. SLINEX aims at enhancing interoperability, maritime cooperation and exchanging best practices while jointly undertaking multi-faceted maritime operations.

The SLINEX maritime exercise exemplifies the deep engagement between India and Sri Lanka, which has strengthened cooperation in the maritime domain in consonance with India's policy of Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions MAHASAGAR.

The engagement comes shortly after the recently concluded visit of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to Sri Lanka earlier this month.

The Ministry of Defence in a release how Singh highlighted that India and Sri Lanka are bound by the shared ocean, and maritime security is not a matter of abstract theory but a reality that shapes their trade, security and destinies.

“Sri Lanka is a friendly neighbour, longstanding friend and reliable partner for India. Both nations are central to any strategic discourse on maritime security in the region. Strong India-Sri Lanka maritime cooperation will be mutually beneficial and vital for collective growth and security,” he said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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