Slovak Academy of Sciences' Robert Gafrik translates Sanskrit Upanishads into Slovak after five-year effort

Bratislava [Slovakia], June 17 (ANI): Director of the Institute of World Literature at the Slovak Academy of Sciences, Robert Gafrik, has translated the ancient Sanskrit Upanishads into Slovak, making one of India's most important philosophical texts accessible to Slovak readers after nearly five years of work.

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Speaking to ANI, Gafrik said his interest in India and its literary traditions dates back to his university years and motivated him to undertake the translation.

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"I have been interested in India, Indian languages, and literature since my university studies. The Upanishads are among the most important texts in Sanskrit literature. Since we did not have a Slovak translation of these texts, I decided to translate them because I felt that such an important work should also be available in the Slovak language," Gafrik said.

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He said the translation was a lengthy process that required several years of dedicated effort.

"It took me almost five years from the beginning of the project to the final publication of the book. The translation itself probably took three to four years," he said.

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The translation comes amid growing cultural and educational engagement between India and Slovakia following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Central European nation this week.

PM Modi described his visit as "historic and productive," saying the outcomes would contribute significantly to strengthening bilateral ties. In a special gesture reflecting the warmth of relations between the two countries, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico personally came to see off PM Modi at the conclusion of his visit.

During the visit, PM Modi was conferred Slovakia's highest civilian honour, the Order of the White Double Cross (1st Class), by Slovak President Peter Pellegrini.

The visit also saw India and Slovakia sign a series of Memoranda of Understanding in the fields of education, research, talent mobility and technology. The agreements are aimed at strengthening institutional partnerships and promoting cooperation across higher education, innovation and cultural sectors.

The two sides also agreed to enhance economic cooperation through the India-Slovakia Joint Economic Committee and explore ways to boost trade and investment in sectors including automotive, electronics and advanced manufacturing. (ANI)

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