Slovakia's NUkler submits EoI to develop Rs 6,000 crore Small Modular Reactor-based clean energy project in Telangana

Slovakia's NUkler submits EoI to develop Rs 6,000 crore Small Modular Reactor-based clean energy project in Telangana

ANI
Updated At : 03:00 PM Jan 21, 2026 IST
Davos [Switzerland], January 21 (ANI): NUkler Products, a joint venture promoted by Slovakia-based IQ Capital, Slovakia, and India-based Green House Enviro, submitted an Expression of Interest (EOI) to explore the development of a Small Modular Reactor (SMR) based clean energy project in Telangana with an installed capacity of up to 300 MW. The project is proposed with an investment value of EUR 600 million (around Rs 6,000 crore).

The company representatives - Jan Babic, Group Chairman, IQ Capital, Anil Kumar Bavissetty, Group CEO & Director, IQ Capital, Molugu Sripal Reddy, CEO & Director, Green House Enviro, shared the EOI during a meeting with the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy-led 'Telangana Rising' delegation. Matus Gemes, Honorary Consul of the Slovak Republic to the Principality of Liechtenstein, was also present at the meeting.

CM Revanth Reddy said Telangana is keen to encourage sustainable, clean and advanced energy infrastructure projects. "Sustainability is a central pillar to Telangana's pursuit of a Net- Zero development target by 2047."

Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu and Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy were also part of the delegation that participated in the meeting.

The World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting 2026 is being held in Davos, Switzerland, under the theme "A Spirit of Dialogue." Davos 2026 is one of the highest-level gatherings in the Annual Meeting's history. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

