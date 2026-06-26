DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / Small aircraft crashes Beijing's tallest skyscraper

Small aircraft crashes Beijing's tallest skyscraper

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 08:13 PM Jun 26, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Beijing [China], June 26 (ANI): A small aircraft appeared to have struck China's tallest skyscraper, the 109-storey CITIC Tower, also known as China Zun, in Beijing on Friday afternoon, causing debris to fall from the building, CNN reported.

Advertisement

According to CNN, dramatic visuals circulating on social media showed debris falling from the skyscraper, along with what appeared to be a section of the aircraft's tail and a damaged window of a taxi on the ground.

Advertisement

A CNN journalist at the scene reported that people were evacuated from the building and gathered outside near the entrance, where emergency vehicles, including fire trucks, police cars and an ambulance, were present.

Advertisement

CNN said it had contacted local authorities and a phone number listed for the aircraft's owner, seeking further details about the incident.

According to CNN, assessing online images of the aircraft's registration code, the plane appeared to be a domestically manufactured light sport aircraft, identified as a Sunward SA 60L Aurora, reportedly operated by a local general aviation company.

Advertisement

Unverified flight data shared online by flight tracking platform Flightradar24 appeared to indicate that the aircraft had followed an unusual and significantly deviated flight path before the incident.

The cause of the crash and details about possible casualties were not immediately clear, CNN reported.

The incident occurred in Beijing, where authorities have implemented strict restrictions on drone activity.

Since May 1, the Chinese capital has effectively been designated as a drone-free zone under new regulations, with residents prohibited from buying, renting or operating drones without government approval within the city's jurisdiction.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts