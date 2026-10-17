Small boat approaches, opens fire on LNG tanker off Yemen’s coast, says UK maritime agency

London [UK], October 17 (ANI): The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations stated on Saturday that it had received a report concerning a security breach involving an LNG tanker positioned 140 nautical miles southeast of Yemen’s Al Mukalla.

The tanker’s master reported that the vessel was approached by a small skiff carrying seven individuals, which fired two rounds towards the ship, UKMTO noted. The vessel's embarked armed security personnel responded by firing two warning rounds, compelling the approaching skiff to alter its course, while authorities have initiated formal inquiries into the security incident.

Advertisement

Al Mukalla functions as the premier port metropolis situated along Yemen's southern coastline, positioned adjacent to the Gulf of Aden and the Arabian Sea within the Hadhramaut Governorate. Resting upon a compact coastal strip framed by the Hadhramaut mountain range, the municipality lies approximately 480 kilometres east of Aden.

Advertisement

Operating as the administrative seat of Hadhramaut, the city functions as a prominent centre for the fishing sector, encompassing fish-canning and fish-meal plants, alongside serving as an essential node for maritime commerce and energy supply logistics. In late December 2025, the Saudi-led coalition executed airstrikes on the harbour, targeting UAE-linked arms shipments following clashes involving the Southern Transitional Council (STC).

Adding to the regional instability, Iran has aided Yemen’s Houthis with intelligence and tactical guidance in their recent attacks against Saudi Arabia and its Yemeni allies, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Advertisement

Former Israel Defence Forces (IDF) Iran researcher Danny Citrinowicz told the media outlet, “The connection is very, very strong on the operational level,” and described the relationship between Iran and the Houthis as one of “shared strategic interest that isn’t based on a client-patron relationship, but rather on strategic cooperation”.

The conflict involving the Houthis, Saudi Arabia and the Yemeni government has deepened in recent times, with the Houthis controlling the strategic Bab al-Mandeb Strait. According to Al Jazeera, the Yemeni government and the Houthis exchanged strikes in Taiz Governorate, in which Yemen’s government-aligned forces claimed that 378 Houthi fighters were killed.

Earlier on Friday, Yemen's government accused the Houthi militia of targeting Aden International Airport with two missiles that landed near a Yemenia Airlines aircraft preparing for take-off to Cairo, according to the country's Information Minister, Moammar Al-Eryani.

In a post on X, Al-Eryani said Yemenia Airlines flight IY 612, en route from Aden International Airport to Cairo International Airport, was preparing for take-off when the airport was targeted. The missiles reportedly landed approximately 500 metres from the aircraft and around 100 metres from the centre of the runway.

While Iran has reportedly backed the Houthis, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was asked whether Saudi Arabia had sought Israel’s help. He said, “There are barely any Middle Eastern states that aren’t asking us for help,” according to The Times of Israel.

Israel and Saudi Arabia were considered close to reaching an agreement to normalise relations before the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack. US President Donald Trump has said Saudi Arabia should accept Israel's offer to help in the fight against Houthi rebels, describing Israel's support to the country as “very helpful” amid escalating regional hostilities. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)