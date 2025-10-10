Smuggling of ketamine filed, two arrested

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 10 (ANI/TPS): Ben Gurion Airport's 747 Detective Unit foiled the smuggling into Israel of approximately eight kilograms of ketamine.
Advertisement
Two tourists in their 30s who arrived on a flight from England were arrested on suspicion of drug smuggling.
Advertisement
The drugs were discovered hidden in bottles of shampoo. (ANI/TPS)
Advertisement
(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)
Advertisement
×
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Combo
Yearly
Monthly
Already a Member? Sign In Now
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement