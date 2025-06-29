DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / World / Smuggling of tons of vegetables, thousands of eggs, from Palestinian areas thwarted

Smuggling of tons of vegetables, thousands of eggs, from Palestinian areas thwarted

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 09:35 PM Jun 29, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Tel Aviv [Israel], June 29 (ANI/TPS): Inspectors from Israel's Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security over the weekend thwarted two attempts to smuggle 24 tons of vegetables into Israel that originated in the areas of the Palestinian Authority (PA). In another operation, an attempt to smuggle over 75,000 eggs was thwarted.

Advertisement

In the first incident, inspectors at the a-Za'im crossing, near Jerusalem, identified a suspicious truck, in which they found 12 tons of vegetables on 24 pallets, including baby cucumbers, tomatoes, cherry tomatoes and sweet peppers. An investigation revealed that the truck's driver had brought one pallet of baby cucumbers from Moshav Argaman in Israel, which he added to all the rest of the vegetables from a warehouse in the PA for marketing in Israel. The truck was confiscated and the produce was sent for destruction by order of a government doctor from the Ministry of Agriculture.

In a second incident, also at the a-Za'im crossing, inspectors seized a truck loaded with 2,520 egg trays, including over 75,000 white, sealed eggs. The eggs were intended for marketing in the State of Israel. The truck was confiscated and all of the seized produce was seized and sent for destruction by order of a government doctor from the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security.

Advertisement

The Ministry warned not to purchase eggs from unregulated places, and ensure that there is a clear stamp with the name of the sorting institute and a proper expiration date. In addition, plant produce entering Israel in a regulated manner is inspected and inspected at border crossings by Ministry of Agriculture inspectors. This is to ensure that it does not carry pests, diseases, pesticide residues and other substances. (ANI/TPS)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts