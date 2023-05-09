Snap presidential poll in Uzbekistan on July 9

Tashkent: Uzbekistan will hold a snap presidential election on July 9, as per reports. Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said he was calling the snap election to secure a new mandate. REUTERS

Tehran executes two blasphemy convicts

Tehran: Iran has hanged two blasphemy convicts Yousef Mehrad and Sadrollah Fazeli Zare, authorities said, carrying out rare death sentences for the crime. AP