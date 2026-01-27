"So much more we can do to develop defence cooperation," says EU Security representative as India-EU ink defence partnership

New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI): After India and the European Union signed the security and defence partnership, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas on Tuesday urged for deepening ties across multilateral fora for further developing defence cooperation.

She made the remarks during the delegation-level talks with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday here in the national capital.

Appreciating the Republic Day celebrations, she said, "Thank you very much for welcoming us and yesterday, Republic Day was quite an experience. Thank you for that as well...It was a proud moment to see that our operations were also a part of this parade. It shows how we have been able to work together."

"The signing of the Security and Defence Partnership is a milestone, and we can build on that. There is so much more we can work together on in the multilateral fora, as well as bilaterally, to further develop defence cooperation. I really look forward to our discussions today and further cooperation in the future," she added.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh along with the three service Chiefs met the EU delegation led by Kallas. This meeting marked the coming together of India and the European Union mark to form a Security and Defence Partnership. This partnership is a significant step in strengthening bilateral cooperation in areas such as defence capabilities, counterterrorism, and cyber and maritime security.

Speaking during the meeting Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "The signing of the technology and defence partnership between India and the European Union is a reflection of this trust in action and it brings us together in an increasingly complex global environment. I hope the increased momentum of India-EU partnership in economic, defence, and people-to-people connect will bring the two ancient civilizations much closer".

According to the European Union, the Security and Defence Partnerships form a key pillar of the EU's efforts to promote peace and security both in Europe and globally, serving as a new framework to deepen bilateral relations with non-EU countries in a mutually beneficial manner.

On Monday, Kaja Kallas posted on X that the EU-India Security and Defence Partnership will be signed on Tuesday. She said there was strong momentum for closer cooperation with India, and the EU is seizing it.

With the signing of the deal, India becomes the third Asian country to have such a deal with the EU after Japan and South Korea.

According to the European Union, partnerships are a cornerstone of the EU's Strategic Compass, adopted in March 2022, which outlines the bloc's approach to security and defence in a rapidly evolving global environment. Through the Strategic Compass, the EU committed to engaging more consistently and comprehensively with its bilateral partners and to developing tailored partnerships based on shared values and interests.

Under the framework, security and defence partnerships are signed by the EU's High Representative on behalf of the European Union, following Council authorisation.

While tailored to each partner country's specific priorities, the partnerships cover a broad spectrum of cooperation areas. These include peacebuilding, conflict prevention and crisis management, as well as defence initiatives and capability development. (ANI)

