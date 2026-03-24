"Sole way for non-hostile vessels to cruise through Strait of Hormuz is to coordinate with Iran": Iranian Defence Council

Tehran [Iran], March 24 (ANI): The Iranian Defence Council has announced that the transit of "non-hostile vessels" through the strategic Strait of Hormuz is now strictly dependent on prior "coordination with Iranian officials".

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According to a report by state broadcaster Press TV on Monday, this move comes amidst what Tehran describes as ongoing military aggression by the United States and Israel against Iranian territory.

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The Council issued a stern warning that any further strikes on the nation's "power plants and energy infrastructure" would meet an immediate and "decisive and destructive response" from the Iranian Armed Forces.

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The statement by the Defence Council, as highlighted by Press TV, follows a series of high-intensity retaliatory actions. Tehran previously targeted the Dimona nuclear complex in response to an attack on its Natanz facility, while also striking US assets following hostilities in the gas-rich Asalouyeh region.

In an escalation of maritime rhetoric, the Council cautioned that any attempt to target Iranian coasts or islands would lead to the deployment of "various types of naval mines" across all major shipping routes.

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Iranian officials maintained that such a move remains "within the framework of their legitimate right and in accordance with accepted military statutes," according to Press TV.

The Council warned that such defensive measures would effectively "freeze maritime activities" in the Persian Gulf, creating a blockade similar to the current situation in the Strait of Hormuz.

Responsibility for this potential maritime paralysis, the statement argued, lies solely with Washington and the Israeli regime as the primary "aggressors."

Drawing on historical precedents, the Council referenced the reported "destruction of more than 100 naval mine sweepers" by Iranian forces during the height of Gulf tensions in the 1980s to underscore their current capabilities.

As reported by Press TV, the Council reaffirmed that "coordination with Iran" is the only viable path for vessels to navigate the region safely.

The statement further noted that all branches of the military and government have "pledged allegiance" to the new Leader, "Ayatollah Seyed Mojtaba Khamenei," following the death of Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei and several commanders in late February.

The current conflict, which began on February 28, has seen the Iranian Armed Forces initiate large-scale "missile and drone strikes" against both Israeli positions and US interests across the region in what Tehran describes as a "legitimate response." (ANI)

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