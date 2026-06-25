"Solidarity by India is in keeping with spirit of cooperation": Venezuelan Acting Prez after PM Modi extends "all possible assistance" for quake-hit country

Caracas [Venezuela], June 25 (ANI): Acting Venezuelan President Delcy Rodriguez on Thursday (local time) thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for expressing condolences and offering assistance after two powerful earthquakes struck the Venezuelan capital, Caracas, on Wednesday evening, causing buildings to collapse and triggering emergency response efforts.

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Responding to PM Modi's post on X, Rodriguez welcomed India's support and willingness to help relief operations following the disaster.

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In a post on X, Rodriguez said, "We warmly welcome the remarks by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who expressed his condolences and the Republic of India's willingness to support relief efforts in the wake of the severe consequences of the earthquakes that struck our country."

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https://x.com/delcyrodriguezv/status/2070027574772740194

Highlighting the ties between the two nations, she added, "The solidarity expressed by India is in keeping with the spirit of cooperation between our peoples in times of difficulty. We acknowledge these expressions of international support and are grateful for the expressions of solidarity we have received."

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed deep sorrow over the devastation caused by the severe earthquakes that struck Venezuela's capital, Caracas, and extended condolences to the bereaved families.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Deeply saddened by the devastation caused by the severe earthquakes in Venezuela."

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/2069998132092649554

"On behalf of the people of India, I extend our heartfelt condolences to the Government and people of Venezuela, especially to the families who have lost their loved ones. We pray for the speedy recovery of those injured and stand in solidarity with all those affected during this difficult time. India stands ready to extend all possible assistance," the PM added.

The Prime Minister's remarks came after two powerful earthquakes struck the same area near Venezuela's capital, Caracas, on Wednesday evening, causing buildings to collapse, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

Venezuela's Acting President Rodriguez declared a state of emergency after the back-to-back powerful with authorities confirming fatalities and rescue operations underway across affected areas, according to CNN.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump offered immediate American assistance to Venezuela with the US government scientists warning the death toll could potentially range from 10,000 to 100,000 people.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, "The two major earthquakes that just hit the great people of Venezuela are both massive in scale and have left a devastating number of deaths. The U.S.A. stands ready, willing, and able to help! I have instructed all agencies of our government to get ready to move quickly. We will be there for our new and great friends. Early reports are not good!!!" (ANI)

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