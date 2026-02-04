DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Son of ex-Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi confirmed dead in western Libya armed attack

Son of ex-Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi confirmed dead in western Libya armed attack

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:05 AM Feb 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Tripoli [Libya], February 4 (ANI): Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, the son of the slain Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, was reportedly killed on Tuesday (local time) in an armed attack in western Libya, Xinhua reported, citing a statement from his political team.

Advertisement

According to Xinhua, Abdullah Othman Abdurrahim, a member of Gaddafi's team, announced the incident on Facebook, stating that four masked gunmen stormed Gaddafi's residence in the city of Zintan at noon.

Advertisement

The attackers allegedly disabled surveillance cameras before a "direct armed confrontation" took place, leading to Saif al-Islam's death.

Advertisement

The political team has urged the Libyan judiciary and the international community to investigate the attack, identify the perpetrators, and hold accountable those who "masterminded" the operation.

Authorities in Tripoli and Zintan have not yet officially confirmed the details of the incident, Xinhua reported.

Advertisement

Saif al-Islam Gaddafi had remained a prominent and polarising figure in Libya since the 2011 NATO-backed uprising that ended his father's rule.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts