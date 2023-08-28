 What an emotional moment as son stolen at birth meets Chilean mother for first time in 42 years : The Tribune India

  • World
  • What an emotional moment as son stolen at birth meets Chilean mother for first time in 42 years

What an emotional moment as son stolen at birth meets Chilean mother for first time in 42 years

Chilean non-profit organisation, Nos Buscamos, helps Chilean-born adoptees reunite with their birth relatives

What an emotional moment as son stolen at birth meets Chilean mother for first time in 42 years

A screengrab from the video by Associated Press



AP

Washington, August 28

"Hola, Mama.” What seems like an unremarkable greeting between mother and son was in this case anything but.

Forty-two years ago, hospital workers took Maria Angelica Gonzalez' son from her arms right after birth and later told her he had died. Now, she was meeting him face-to-face at her home in Valdivia, Chile.

“I love you very much,” Jimmy Lippert Thyden told his mother in Spanish as they embraced amid tears.

“It knocked the wind out of me. ... I was suffocated by the gravity of this moment,” Thyden told the Associated Press in a video call after the reunion. “How do you hug someone in a way that makes up for 42 years of hugs?”

His journey to find the birth family he never knew began in April after he read news stories about Chilean-born adoptees who had been reunited with their birth relatives with the help of a Chilean non-profit Nos Buscamos.

The organisation found that Thyden had been born prematurely at a hospital in Santiago, Chile's capital, and placed in an incubator. Gonzalez was told to leave the hospital, but when she returned to get her baby, she was told he had died and his body had been disposed of, according to the case file, which Thyden summarised to the AP.

“The paperwork I have for my adoption tells me I have no living relatives. And I learned in the last few months that I have a mama and I have four brothers and a sister,” Thyden said in the interview from Ashburn, Virginia, where he works as a criminal defence attorney representing “people who look like me” who cannot afford a lawyer.

He said his was a case of “counterfeit adoption”.

Nos Buscamos estimates tens of thousands of babies were taken from Chilean families in the 1970s and 1980s, based on a report from the Investigations Police of Chile which reviewed the paper passports of Chilean children who left the country and never came back.

“The real story was these kids were stolen from poor families, poor women that didn't know. They didn't know how to defend themselves,” said Constanza del Rio, founder and director of Nos Buscamos.

Over the past nine years, Nos Buscamos has orchestrated more than 450 reunions between adoptees and their birth families, del Rio said.

Nos Buscamos has been partnering for two years with genealogy platform MyHeritage, which provides free at-home DNA testing kits for distribution to Chilean adoptees and suspected victims of child trafficking in Chile.

Thyden's DNA test confirmed that he was 100% Chilean and matched him to a first cousin who also uses the MyHeritage platform.

Thyden sent the cousin his adoption papers, which included an address for his birth mother and a very common name in Chile: Maria Angelica Gonzalez.

It turns out his cousin had a Maria Angelica Gonzalez on their mother's side and helped him make the connection.

But Gonzalez wouldn't take his phone calls until he texted her a photo of his wife and daughters.

“Then just the dam broke,” said Thyden, who sent more photos of the American family who adopted him, his time in the US Marines, his wedding, and many other memorable life moments.

“I was trying to bookend 42 years of a life taken from her. Taken from us both,” he said.

He travelled to Chile with his wife, Johannah, and their two daughters, Ebba Joy, 8, and Betty Grace, 5, to meet his newly discovered family.

Stepping into his mother's home, Thyden was greeted with 42 colourful balloons, each one signifying a year of lost time with his Chilean family.

“There is an empowerment in popping those balloons, empowerment in being there with your family to take inventory of all that was lost,” he said.

Thyden recalls his birth mother's response to hearing from him: “Mijo (son) you have no idea the oceans I've cried for you. How many nights I've laid awake praying that God let me live long enough to learn what happened to you.”

Thyden, along with his wife and daughters, visited the Santiago zoo where his American family first took him after the adoption. This time their tour guide was his biological sister.

Back at Gonzalez' home, Thyden realised that he and his mother share a love of cooking.

“My hands are in the same dough as my mama's,” he said as they made fried empanadas together. He pledged to keep using the family recipe to stay connected with his family and his culture.

Thyden said his adoptive parents are supportive of his journey to reunite with his lost relatives, but were “unwitting victims” of a far-reaching illegal adoption network and are wrestling with the realities of the situation.

“My parents wanted a family but they never wanted it like this,” he said. “Not at the extortion of another, the robbing of another.”

Through a spokesperson, his parents declined to comment.

#United States of America USA #Washington

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

New Delhi: Ahead of G20 Summit, pro-Khalistan messages found written at many metro stations

2
Nation

Vikram lander observes temperature variation on lunar surface, records high of 70 degree Celsius

3
Trending

Young boy coaches father to lie at parent-teacher meeting; heartwarming video goes viral

4
Musings

The train going home

5
Diaspora

UK MP calls for inquiry into Indian-origin women given radioactive chapatis in study

6
World

Imran Khan grilled at Attock Jail in missing cypher case; admits losing confidential diplomatic cable

7
Punjab

Eminent Punjabi Dalit icon Des Raj Kali passes away

8
Nation

Lunar south pole blows hot, cold: 60°C difference in 8 cm

9
World

US: Ex-Navy SEAL who claimed to have killed Osama bin Laden, arrested in Texas

10
Entertainment

Sunny Deol gets emotional as 'Gadar 2' becomes third highest-grossing Hindi film, surpasses 'KGF2',

Don't Miss

View All
Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture
Features

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture

Punjab’s Amirtbir sets another Guinness World Record for pushups
Punjab

Punjab's Kuwar Amritbir Singh sets another Guinness World Record for pushups

The Tribune EXCLUSIVE: Udham Singh’s fingerprints discovered at police academy
Punjab

The Tribune Exclusive: Shaheed Udham Singh's fingerprints discovered at Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur

Indian Origin family becomes Miss World America pageant owners
Punjab

Punjabi-origin family now owns Miss World America pageant

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team
Punjab

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team

Armed with visa, parents seek grooms to fund girls’ education
Punjab

IELTS Brides: Armed with visa, Punjabi parents seek grooms to fund girls' education

22 spots along rim of Bhakra reservoir prone to landslides: GSI
Punjab

22 spots along rim of Bhakra reservoir prone to landslides: GSI

Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: ‘Vikram’ lander just an hour away from historic moon touchdown
Nation

Moonshot: Chandrayaan-3 sends first image of 'flat' landing site on lunar surface after historic touchdown

Top News

Shobha yatra LIVE: Nuh weras a deserted look; heavy security deployed

Shobha yatra LIVE: Security stepped up in Nuh, drones deployed for surveillance

Police not taking any chances in Gurugram and vicinity

Wary of violence, Nuh residents choose to remain indoors today

Shobha yatra: Wary of violence, Nuh residents choose to remain indoors today

Locals fear outsiders may create trouble

15 seers may be allowed for symbolic yatra

15 seers may be allowed for symbolic yatra in Nuh

Nuh sealed, no entry without district ID card: Police

Doctor dragged for 50 metres on car's bonnet in Panchkula, video surfaces

Doctor dragged for 50 metres on car's bonnet in Panchkula; video surfaces

FIR registered

Two students die by suicide in Kota within 5 hours

2 students die by suicide in Rajasthan's Kota within 5 hours; coaching institutes told not to hold tests for 2 months

Both had scored low marks in tests


Cities

View All

Several MC departments yet to meet recovery targets

Several MC departments yet to meet recovery targets

Garbage lifting stalled in city as compactor vehicles lying defunct

Birthday party row: Family members of suspects booked with gangster seek justice, impartial probe

ETO reviews preparations for mela

Potholed Vallah road gives bumpy ride to commuters

1,807 medallists to get ~6 cr cash prizes

1,807 Punjab medallists to get Rs 6 cr cash prizes

Sidhu Moosewala's father: Lawrence Bishnoi getting special treatment

Doctor dragged for 50 metres on car's bonnet in Panchkula, video surfaces

Doctor dragged for 50 metres on car's bonnet in Panchkula; video surfaces

THE TRIBUNE IMPACT: To free parks of encroachments, teams formed; survey from today

Amid feasibility concerns, 2nd green corridor work allotted

F&CC meeting today; dog vans, laying paver blocks on agenda

Open house: What factors should be taken into account while drafting building bylaws for villages?

G20 Summit: 6.75 lakh flower pots to adorn Delhi roads

G20 Summit: 6.75 lakh flower pots to adorn Delhi roads

Delhi BJP, AAP in war of words over G20 makeover funding

Abohar farmers to gherao Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi tomorrow

Ahead of G20 meet, Metro stations defaced with anti-India graffiti

Portal launched to empower citizens to protect forests, wildlife

Dengue cases on the rise in Jalandhar district

Dengue cases on the rise in Jalandhar district

Two labourers buried alive as roof collapses in Phillaur

1 held for firing at club, firearms seized in Jalandhar

Pathankot land scam: Officials behind transfer of land in 2011 under lens

Kapurthala native Gurshinder Singh Ghotra dies in Canada accident

Jan Aushadhi Kendra in Ludhiana sans basic medicines; patients hit

Jan Aushadhi Kendra in Ludhiana sans basic medicines; patients hit

High Court puts Punjab MLA Sarabjit Kaur Manuke on notice on elderly Canadian NRI's plea

Ward Watch Ward No 25: Ludhiana Civic body fails to check sewage woes at Ganpati Vihar, other areas

890-gm heroin seized in Ludhiana, 4 held

Ludhiana resident loses Rs 1.87 lakh after fraudsters sent him link to pay Rs 2

Police nab scrap dealer for storing bio-medical waste

Police nab scrap dealer for storing bio-medical waste

Punjab farmers oppose new hunting rules

Bribery allegations against Rajpura tehsildar: SDM finds video misleading

Student’s body recovered from Bhakra canal