Kathmandu [Nepal], September 2 (ANI): Bollywood star Sonu Sood on Tuesday visited Trishuli Bazar, one of the areas worst hit by the devastating floods in Nepal.

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He visited the area to see and understand the situation on the ground. He also met with several locals, spoke to them about their experiences, and expressed his concern for those affected by the floods.

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Speaking to ANI, the 'Dabangg' actor highlighted the devastating impact of the floods and lauded the Indian government for extending aid to neighbouring Nepal in its time of need.

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" I hope that we are all able to bring some aid for the people of Nepal so that Nepal can again stand back on their feet. I also think Indian government has done phenomenally...also thanks to our Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi... the kind of help that has been provided to Nepal it's commendable and I think we should keep on continuing sending this aid because they need it and on the ground when I come when I meet those families I know that it's not going to get resolved in couple of weeks or months it's something that we have to keep on sending, continuing our support and I think that's the only way we can get them back to their normal lives," he said.

The floods have caused extensive loss of life in Nepal.

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The death toll in the Nepal floods has risen to 1,127, according to Nepal Police on Wednesday.

Nepal Police said 45 bodies have been recovered from Rasuwa, 155 from Nuwakot, 59 from Dhading, 348 from Chitwan, 66 from Gorkha, 38 from Tanahun, 217 from Nawalparasi East, 190 from Nawalparasi West and nine in India.

Of the recovered bodies, only 95 have so far been handed over to families after identification, according to Nepal Police.

Earlier, Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah said in a Facebook post that the bodies of people who lost their lives in the floods and those who remain unidentified are being managed in accordance with the law and through scientific procedures.

"The government is managing only those bodies that are found in an unidentifiable condition, while preserving DNA samples and other evidence that could assist in their identification," he said.

"The bodies are being managed with the assistance of the Nepali Army, Nepal Police and the Armed Police Force, Nepal. Identified bodies are being handed over to their families."

Further, Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that a specialised international tunnel rescue team from India and China have been mobilised alongside the Nepal Army at critical hydropower sites following the catastrophic Bhote Koshi River flash floods. (ANI)

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