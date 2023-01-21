Sorry, but no same-sex weddings: UK bishops

London, January 20

The Church of England formally apologised on Friday for its treatment of LGBTQI+ people even as it said that same-sex couples still will not be allowed to marry in its churches.

Apologise for ill-treating lgbtqi+ people “We want to apologise for the ways in which we have treated LGBTQI+ people,” said the Church

But Church’s stance that matrimony is restricted to union of a man and a woman still unchanged

The apology from the church’s bishops came in a report following five years of debate on the church’s position on sexuality.

“We want to apologise for the ways in which the Church of England has treated LGBTQI+ people – both those who worship in our churches and those who do not,” the bishops said. “For the times we have rejected or excluded you, and those you love, we are deeply sorry. The occasions on which you have received a hostile and homophobic response in our churches are shameful, and for this we repent.”

Nonetheless, the Church of England’s stance that matrimony is restricted to unions between one man and one woman will remain in place. It has proposed offering same-sex couples the chance to have a church service after they have a civil wedding or register a civil partnership.

Same-sex marriage has been legal in the country since 2013, but the church have not changed its teaching. — AP

#England