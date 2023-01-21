Sorry, but no same-sex weddings: UK bishops

London, January 20
The Church of England formally apologised on Friday for its treatment of LGBTQI+ people even as it said that same-sex couples still will not be allowed to marry in its churches.
Apologise for ill-treating lgbtqi+ people
- “We want to apologise for the ways in which we have treated LGBTQI+ people,” said the Church
- But Church’s stance that matrimony is restricted to union of a man and a woman still unchanged
The apology from the church’s bishops came in a report following five years of debate on the church’s position on sexuality.
“We want to apologise for the ways in which the Church of England has treated LGBTQI+ people – both those who worship in our churches and those who do not,” the bishops said. “For the times we have rejected or excluded you, and those you love, we are deeply sorry. The occasions on which you have received a hostile and homophobic response in our churches are shameful, and for this we repent.”
Nonetheless, the Church of England’s stance that matrimony is restricted to unions between one man and one woman will remain in place. It has proposed offering same-sex couples the chance to have a church service after they have a civil wedding or register a civil partnership.
Same-sex marriage has been legal in the country since 2013, but the church have not changed its teaching. — AP
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
21 Andaman and Nicobar Islands named after Param Vir Chakra awardees
The PM also virtually inaugurates model of proposed National...
Marry Kom to lead 5-member committee to probe allegations against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh
The government-appointed committee will also run day-to-day ...
Submarine INS Vagir commissioned; Navy chief calls it lethal platform with formidable weapons, stealth tech
Has been built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited with tec...
Thousands of Indian IT professionals now jobless scrambling for options to stay in US
According to The Washington Post, nearly 200,000 IT workers ...
Army Chief Manoj Pande visits forward posts along LAC in eastern Arunachal Pradesh
Indian and Chinese troops are locked in an over 32-month sta...