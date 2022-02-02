South Africa reopens schools, drops physical distancing restrictions

Johannesburg, February 1

The South African government has relaxed isolation rules for asymptomatic Covid positive people and removed the one-metre social distancing requirements at schools, as the country exits its fourth wave. Announcing the changes on Monday evening, the Presidency said in a statement that the Cabinet had approved the changes to the Adjusted Alert Level 1 Covid regulations after receiving updates on the management of Covid. South Africa remained at the lowest Level one of its five-level lockdown strategy during the fourth wave, which was largely driven by the new Omicron variant during its peak holiday season in December and January.

Meanwhile, the WHO said overuse of gloves, “moon suits” and the use of billions of masks and vaccination syringes had spurred a huge glut of healthcare waste worldwide. It reported that tens of thousands of tons of waste had strained waste management systems.— Agencies