New Delhi [India], May 31 (ANI): South Africa Deputy President Paul Mashatile, along with South Africa's Minister of Small Business Development, Stella Tembisa Ndabeni-Abrahams, visited Dilli Haat in the national capital on Sunday as part of their ongoing visit to India from May 29 to June 3.

Advertisement

Mashatile's visit, along with his delegation at the open-air market, food plaza, and craft bazaar, was aimed at exploring the cultural and entrepreneurial landscape of India.

Advertisement

In a post on X, Mashatile said that he visited Dilli Haat to explore India's rich cultural heritage.

Advertisement

"As part of exploring the cultural heritage of India this morning, we visited Dilli Haat in New Delhi. Dilli Haat has become India's popular tourist destination where visitors enjoy live music, dance performances, and art exhibitions representing various states of India," the post read.

In a video shared along with the post, he added that the visit was aimed at understanding how India supports small and medium enterprises (SMEs), encourages innovation in the digital economy, and manages infrastructure.

Advertisement

"We came here to see how India developed its own society, looking at how they support small and medium enterprises, how they come up with innovations in the digital economy, and how they handle infrastructure, so we're meeting different companies that are involved in various sectors of the economy," he said.

He also stated that the South African delegation is meeting with different companies operating in India and exploring opportunities to encourage them to invest in South Africa.

"Some of them are already operating in South Africa, and some are preparing to come; we're encouraging them to come to South Africa. Today we came to see this market, this Dilli Haat, where they bring small businesses from all states in India, and they come and sell their goods here. Most of them are handmade, which is quite a good way of supporting small and medium enterprises, something that Minister Ndabeni is also now doing at home. So quite a good experience," he added.

The Deputy President arrived in India on Friday for a six-day working visit aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation and giving "fresh impetus" to India-South Africa ties. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)