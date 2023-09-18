South Asians demand justice for Jaahnavi

Seattle, September 17

Demanding justice for Jaahnavi Kandula, members of the South Asian community here met the Mayor of Seattle and top city officials and also held a rally at the site where the Indian student was struck and killed by a speeding police patrol car. Kandula, 23, was hit by a police vehicle driven by Officer Kevin Dave when she was crossing a street on January 23.

He was driving at 74 mph (more than 119 kmh) on the way to a report of a drug overdose call. In bodycam footage released on Monday by the Seattle Police Department, Officer Daniel Auderer laughed about the deadly crash and dismissed any implication Dave might be at fault or that a criminal investigation was necessary. Auderer can be heard making insensitive comments like she had “limited value” and laughing following the fatal crash.

On Saturday, the leaders and organisations representing the South Asian community in Seattle met Mayor Bruce Harrell, Police Chief Adrian Diaz and other city leaders. “Effective public safety is built on trust between City government and the communities we serve. When that trust is breached, it is the City’s obligation to do the work necessary to restore and rebuild it,” Mayor Harrell was quoted as saying by Komo TV.

More than 100 members of the Seattle area’s South Asian community also gathered at Denny Park and made their way to the intersection where Kandula was killed. They held signs saying “Jaahnavi had more value than Seattle Police Department” and “Justice for Jaahnavi, jail killer cops.” — PTI

Protest organised at Denny Park

