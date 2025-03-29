South Australia Premier Peter Malinauskas praises India as "massive centre of global growth"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 29 (ANI): South Australia Premier Peter Malinauskas praised India as a "massive centre of global growth" with increasing influence on the world economy.

While talking to ANI, Malinauskas said that Australia sees immense potential for collaboration between India and Australia.

"India is clearly a massive centre of global growth. India is going to have an ever-growing level of influence on the global economy over the decades ahead. In my home state of South Australia, we have great affection for the Indian community. We see an opportunity for greater collaboration," he said.

Advertisement

Malinauskas said that several Indian students go to Australia, and other than that, there is a scope for greater collaboration, particularly in areas like steel production, renewable energy, and education.

"We already have students coming to Australia, collaboration around steel products, with India being one of the world's largest steel producers. I see the opportunity for direct flights to and from South Australia and also the sharing of technology around renewable energy. These are big-picture opportunities that require greater collaboration. I've been very grateful to be here during this visit," he said.

Advertisement

Malinauskas also commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government for being pro-investment and committed to economic growth through partnerships.

"The Modi government clearly is a pro-investment government that is very committed to economic growth and partnerships can help achieve that. Partnerships across jurisdictions with friendly like-minded countries such as Australia I think and not just assist in that growth but really fulfill its potential in a way that delivers for people in a way that's mutually beneficial," he said.

"I think what the Modi government appreciates is the power of trade and investment to lift people up and provide more and improved living standards in a way that's mutually beneficial across jurisdictions, and that's what we're exploring on this visit," he added.

He said that such partnerships can help achieve mutual benefits and improve living standards.

Malinauskas, who was on a four-day visit to India from March 24-28, said that this was his second visit to Mumbai and fondly recounted his previous visit in 2004 when he came to watch cricket.

"This is the second time I've been to Mumbai. The first time I came to Mumbai was in 2004 to watch the cricket here. And India won by 13 runs in a very close test match. Harbhajan Singh took 10 wickets. It was incredible," he said.

Further praising the dynamism of Mumbai, he said, "And the moment I came to Mumbai, that first visit, I knew that this was a place that had vibrancy and passion and dynamism. And to see how much the place has grown over the last 20 years is a sight to behold that is inspiring for everybody," he said. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)