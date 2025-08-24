South Korea passes bill to expand labour rights

Seoul [South Korea], August 24 (ANI): The National Assembly of South Korea on Sunday passed a controversial labour bill that broadens workers' rights, Yonhap reported.

The ruling Democratic Party led the vote, pushing the "yellow envelope bill" through despite a filibuster by the main opposition People Power Party (PPP). The filibuster ended earlier in the day, and the PPP boycotted the vote, which was subsequently approved in a 183-3 vote at a plenary session.

The bill, which amends the Labour Union Act, is primarily designed to guarantee the bargaining rights of indirectly employed subcontracted workers, as per Yonhap.

The bill also prohibits companies from filing lawsuits for damages or provisional seizures against unionized workers, which many argue businesses have used to suppress strikes.

South Korea's major business lobby groups have voiced opposition to the bill, saying that the bill could cause extreme confusion at workplaces and that it could also make companies' business decisions, including overseas investments, a reason for workers' collective action, disrupting their operations.

Labour groups welcomed the bill's passage, with the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU) calling it "the historic fruit" of two decades of activist sacrifices, as per Yonhap.

The KCTU, one of the country's two largest umbrella labour groups, said, "(The) simple and undeniable truth" that "every worker has the right to unite and bargain has finally become law."

The group called for the government to come up with follow-up measures consistent with the bill's spirit.

방금 전, 국회 본회의에서 노조법 2,3조 개정안이 의결되었습니다. 정말 오래도 걸렸습니다. 하지만 아직 이 세상 모든 노동자의 권리를 담아내고 노동자를 착취하는 사용자의 꼼수를 막아내기에는 완전하지도 않습니다. 일하는 모든 사람의 노동권을 쟁취하고 온전히 보장할 수 있도록, 이 사회에… pic.twitter.com/NNNJdlJllS — 민주노총 (@ekctu) August 24, 2025

In a post on X, it said, "Just now, the National Assembly plenary session passed the amendment to Articles 2 and 3 of the Trade Union Act. It really took a long time. But it still doesn't fully encompass the rights of all workers in this world and isn't complete in blocking the tricks of employers who exploit workers. To secure and fully guarantee the labour rights of all working people, To eradicate the inequality that has become tiresomely entrenched in this society, The struggle of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions will continue. The implementation of this amendment will begin from March next year." (ANI)

