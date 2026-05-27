South Korea probe finds Iranian missile likely hit container ship HMM Namu; Tehran envoy to be summoned

Seoul [South Korea], May 27 (ANI): South Korea's Foreign Ministry has stated that an Iranian-made antiship missile was "highly likely" used in an attack earlier this month on the HMM Namu in the Strait of Hormuz. The targeted vessel is operated by the prominent South Korean shipping company HMM.

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Attributing the findings directly to national intelligence assessments, South Korea's Yonhap news agency cited the country's First Vice Foreign Minister Park Yoon-joo as saying the government came to the conclusion based on a "technical analysis". According to the agency, this extensive forensic review included evaluating the warhead's shape and gas debris colour to identify the origin of the weapon.

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Elaborating on the specifics of the incident, Park stated that the HMM Namu came under attack from a pair of unidentified aircraft on May 4. He explained that the initial warhead was successfully incinerated, whereas the subsequent one detonated. The first strike is believed to have ignited an engine room fire, while the secondary strike reportedly caused the inferno to engulf the vessel rapidly.

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Detailing the debris recovered from the scene, the First Vice Foreign Minister noted that the propulsion system bore a close resemblance to an "Iranian turbojet engine, and parts were found to bear markings presumed to be from an Iranian manufacturer."

The South Korean authorities further disclosed that the vessel, which was carrying 24 crew members at the time of the incident, sustained significant structural damage. The impact zone on the port-side stern measured approximately "five metres (16.5 feet) wide and extended roughly seven metres (23 feet) into the hull".

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In light of the investigation's conclusions, Seoul plans to summon Iran's ambassador to the country over the incident, said Park, signalling a formal diplomatic protest over the maritime strike.

The strike has also drawn sharp reactions internationally, with US President Donald Trump asserting that Tehran had "taken some shots" at the ship, which sails under a Panama flag. Conversely, Iranian authorities have rejected any involvement in the incident.

The targeted strike underscores the severe economic vulnerabilities in the region, particularly for South Korea. As the fourth-largest economy in Asia, South Korea depends heavily on fuel imports from the Middle East, the vast majority of which previously moved through the Strait of Hormuz prior to its effective closure.

The location of the attack remains a volatile flashpoint, as the critical maritime passage has remained largely impassable since February 28, following the outbreak of hostilities initiated by the United States and Israel against Iran. (ANI)

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