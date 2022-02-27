South Korea sees deadliest day of pandemic amid Omicron surge

Seoul, February 26

South Korea saw its deadliest day of the pandemic on Saturday, reporting 112 fatalities in the latest 24-hour period, as it grapples with a wave of Covid infections driven by the fast-moving Omicron variant.

Health workers diagnosed 1,66,209 new cases, which came close to Wednesday’s one-day record of 1,71,451 and represented more than a 37-fold increase from daily levels in mid-January, when Omicron first emerged as the country’s dominant strain.

Omicron has so far seemed less likely to cause serious illness or death than the Delta strain that hit the country hard in December and early January. But hospitalisations and deaths are beginning to creep up amid a growing outbreak that is stretching worn-out health and public workers.

More than 640 virus patients were in serious or critical condition, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said, compared to around 200-300 in mid-February. — AP