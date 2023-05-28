 South Korean man arrested for opening plane emergency exit door, faces up to 10 years in prison : The Tribune India

South Korean man arrested for opening plane emergency exit door, faces up to 10 years in prison

33-year-old told investigators that he felt suffocated and tried to get off the plane quickly

South Korean man arrested for opening plane emergency exit door, faces up to 10 years in prison

A man who opened a door on Asiana Airlines Airbus A321 plane shortly before the aircraft landed, is brought to a police staton in Daegu, South Korea. Reuters



AP

Seoul, May 28

A man who opened an emergency exit door during a flight in South Korea was formally arrested on Sunday and faces up to 10 years in prison on a charge of violating the aviation security law, officials said.

During a preliminary questioning, the 33-year-old told investigators that he felt suffocated and tried to get off the plane quickly, according to police.

Twelve people were slightly injured on Friday after he opened the door of the Asiana Airlines Airbus A321-200, causing air to blast inside the cabin and terrifying passengers.

Some testified they suffered severe ear pain and saw others screaming and crying. A video shared on social media shows passengers’ hair being whipped by air blowing into the cabin.

Normally, the emergency exit doors cannot be opened mid-flight due to the difference in air pressure inside and outside of the aircraft.

But during Friday's incident, the man succeeded in opening the door likely because the plane was flying at a low altitude while preparing to land and there wasn't much difference in pressure, according to Asiana Airlines officials.

The Transport Ministry said the plane was at 700 feet (213 metres) when the man pulled the door open. The plane was preparing to land in Daegu on an hour-long flight from the southern island of Jeju with 200 people on board.

They included teenage athletes on their way to a track and field competition, according to Asiana Airlines.

On Sunday, a district court in Daegu approved a warrant to formally arrest the man. Police earlier sought the arrest warrant, citing the graveness of the crime and a possibility the man may flee, according to Daegu police.

Daegu police said they have up to 20 days to investigate the man before determining whether to send him to prosecutors for a possible indictment.

If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison for breaching the aviation security law that bars passengers from handling entry doors, emergency exit doors and other equipment on board, according to the Transport Ministry.

Daegu police said the man, surnamed Lee, told them that he was under stress after losing a job recently and that he wanted to get out of the plane soon because he was feeling suffocated just before landing.

The people who were taken to hospitals were mainly treated for minor problems such as breathing difficulties.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Entertainment

Salman Khan stops to hug Vicky Kaushal a day after 'Dabangg' star's security pushed latter aside

2
Nation

Protesting wrestlers detained for violation of law and order, police clears protest site at Jantar Mantar

3
Haryana

Registry at 10.54 pm! Lid off sale deed ‘fraud’

4
Nation

'Sengol to finally get its due': PM Modi takes 'walking stick' dig at Congress

5
Himachal

Himachal government de-notifies 90 schools

6
Chandigarh

Close call for passengers as Haryana Roadways bus overturns at Zirakpur barrier near Chandigarh

7
Nation

PM Modi inaugurates New Parliament amid Opposition boycott

8
Punjab

Tremors felt in Punjab, Haryana as powerful earthquake jolts Pakistan

9
Nation

Repeal ordinance or it'll be defeated in Parliament: K Chandrasekhar Rao

10
Trending

Shah Rukh Khan shares moving video of new Parliament building with 'Swades' touch; look how PM Modi reacts

Don't Miss

View All
Sikhs in Canada allowed to ride motorcycles without helmets for special events
Diaspora

Sikhs in Canada allowed to ride motorcycles without helmets for special events

Pictures: Police deployed in Haryana to 'prevent' protesters from reaching Delhi to support wrestlers
Nation

Protesting wrestlers detained for violation of law and order, police clears protest site at Jantar Mantar

Green concern, NGT says Kufri being weighed down by horses
Himachal

Green concern, NGT says Kufri being weighed down by horses

Thousands of fish found dead in Dal Lake in Srinagar
J & K

Thousands of fish found dead in Dal Lake in Srinagar

At Golden Temple entrance, big digital screen to guide visitors on dos, don’ts
Punjab

At Golden Temple entrance, big digital screen to guide visitors on dos, don'ts

One year gone, still waiting for justice, says Moosewala’s mother
Punjab

One year gone, still waiting for justice, says Sidhu Moosewala's mother

Princess Sophia Duleep Singh’s UK home gets Blue Plaque honour
Punjab

Princess Sophia Duleep Singh's UK home gets Blue Plaque honour

Video: Passenger opens emergency exit door during South Korean flight, plane lands safely
World

Video: Passenger opens emergency exit door during South Korean flight, plane lands safely

Top News

Pictures: Police deployed in Haryana to 'prevent' protesters from reaching Delhi to support wrestlers

Protesting wrestlers detained for violation of law and order, police clears protest site at Jantar Mantar

Protesters were trying to move towards the new Parliament bu...

Wrestlers’ protest: Farmers led by Rakesh Tikait stage sit-in after being prevented entry, Ghazipur border closed

Wrestlers’ protest: Farmers led by Rakesh Tikait stage sit-in after being prevented entry, Ghazipur border closed

Traffic jams on routes to Anand Vihar and other adjoining ar...

Politicians, sportspersons condemn police action and detention of protesting wrestlers

Politicians, sportspersons condemn police action and detention of protesting wrestlers

Termed the act as 'shame on the government'

Watch LIVE: New Parliament opening with mega 'Sengol' ceremony

PM Modi inaugurates New Parliament amid Opposition boycott

Twenty one Opposition parties skipped the event protesting t...

New Parliament building reflects aspirations of new India: PM Modi

New Parliament building to herald rise of developed India, will inspire world: PM Modi

He said the new Parliament building was the perfect example ...


Cities

View All

Cops crack down on traffic rule violators

Cops crack down on traffic rule violators

MC starts work on establishing bio-CNG plant at Bhagtanwala

Defying odds, 15 differently-abled students shine

12-year-old delivers child in Phagwara Civil Hospital; investigation on

Proud moment for families

Two DCs in a spot over stubble-burning issue

Two Punjab DCs in a spot over stubble-burning issue

Row erupts as Bathinda MC issues notice to library

PU Syndicate gives nod to fee increase

PU Syndicate gives nod to fee increase

Adopting child becomes easier in Chandigarh

Bus overturns near Zirakpur flyover

Woman killed in hit-&-run

Day 2: Experts help students take right course

Delhi CM Kejriwal meets Satyendar Jain in hospital, calls him ‘the brave man, the hero’

Delhi CM Kejriwal meets Satyendar Jain in hospital, calls him ‘the brave man, the hero’

Protesting wrestlers detained for violation of law and order, police clears protest site at Jantar Mantar

Politicians, sportspersons condemn police action and detention of protesting wrestlers

Wrestlers’ protest: Farmers led by Rakesh Tikait stage sit-in after being prevented entry, Ghazipur border closed

Manish Sisodia fabricated public opinion, alleges CBI

‘Kachha-baniyan’ gang scare in Jalandhar

'Kachha-baniyan' gang scare in Jalandhar

2 nabbed after telcos' complaints over SIM fraud in Jalandhar

Son of auto driver gets 98% in PSEB Class X exams

Bar up in arms against Shahkot SDM

12-year-old delivers baby; probe on

Wheat season ends, procurement up 18% than last year in Ludhiana district

Wheat season ends, procurement up 18% than last year in Ludhiana district

Inter-state arms supplier nabbed in Ludhiana, 5 weapons seized

2 booked for running illegal IELTS centres

Two land in police net with opium, illcit liquor

Assessment of sewer system by independent experts sought

Rain leaves areas of city waterlogged

Rain leaves areas of city waterlogged

700 awarded degrees at SGGS varsity

ASHA workers’ union protests against govt

Man slips while boarding train, dies on spot