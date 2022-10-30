South Korean’s Yoon declares national mourning period over deadly Seoul stampede

ANI

Seoul, October 30

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol on Sunday announced a period of national mourning and ordered the lowering of flags over a deadly Seoul stampede during Halloween celebrations that killed over a hundred people, including 19 foreigners, media reports said.

At least 151 people were killed and 82 others were injured in a deadly stampede in Seoul's Itaewon district on Saturday, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported citing authorities.

A day after the stampede, Yoon in a live address to the nation from the presidential office said, "It's truly horrific".

"As president, who is responsible for the people's lives and safety, my heart is heavy and I struggle to cope with my grief," he said.

"The government will designate the period from today until the accident is brought under control as a period of national mourning and will place top priority in administrative affairs in recovery and follow-up measures," he added, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported.

He also ordered all government offices to lower their flags to half-mast, according to his office.

Expressing condolences over the deaths, Yoon wished the injured a speedy recovery. During his address, Yoon said the government will ensure support for the funeral preparation of people who lost their lives in the deadly incident.

Speaking further, he said the government is committed to fully mobilised emergency medical services to treat patients, including assigning public servants individually to those requiring assistance, the South Korean agency reported.

"The most important thing is to determine the cause of the accident and prevent similar accidents," he said. The country's interior ministry and other relevant ministries will do an emergency review of all Halloween celebrations and other local festivals in a bid to ensure safety, he added.