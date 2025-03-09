South Korea’s impeached President released from jail

South Korea's impeached conservative President Yoon Suk Yeol was released from prison on Saturday, a day after a Seoul court cancelled his arrest to allow him to stand trial for rebellion without being detained.

After walking out of a detention centre near Seoul, Yoon waved, clenched his fists and bowed deeply to his supporters who were shouting his name and waving South Korean and US flags. Yoon climbed into a black van headed to his presidential residence in Seoul.

In a statement distributed by his lawyers, Yoon said that he “appreciated the courage and decision by the Seoul Central District Court to correct illegality”, in an apparent reference to legal disputes over his arrest.

Advertisement

He said he also thanked his supporters and asked those who were on hunger strike against his impeachment to end it.

Yoon was arrested and indicted by prosecutors in January over his December 3 martial law decree that plunged the country into huge political turmoil.

Advertisement

The liberal opposition-controlled National Assembly separately voted to impeach him, leading to his suspension from office.