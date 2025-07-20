Seoul [South Korea], July 20 (ANI): South Korea's National Security Adviser, Wi Sung-lac, has departed for Washington, DC, with less than two weeks remaining before the August 1 deadline for tariff negotiations with the US, Yonhap News Agency reported.

Advertisement

This visit comes just 11 days after Wi's previous trip to the US, where he met with Secretary of State Marco Rubio from July 6 to 9, raising views that his latest trip is aimed at engaging with high-level counterparts to accelerate tariff negotiations.

However, the presidential office declined to confirm whether Wi has left for Washington. A ruling party bloc official, however, confirmed the top security adviser's departure, as reported by Yonhap News Agency.

Advertisement

During his earlier visit, Wi proposed a comprehensive "package deal" that encompasses both economic and security considerations in bilateral tariff negotiations.

According to Yonhap News Agency, he also suggested a potential summit between South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and Donald Trump to accelerate talks, which Rubio reportedly supported.

Advertisement

Wi's visit, meanwhile, comes as Seoul's newly appointed finance and foreign ministers are expected to visit the US soon to discuss pending issues.

Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol is arranging plans to visit Washington next week, while Foreign Minister Cho Hyun is seeking a US visit later this month.

On Monday, July 8, Trump announced that his administration would impose a 25 per cent tariff on imports from South Korea and Japan, effective August 1, according to The Hill.

Trump has shared details regarding expected tariff rates in letters to the South Korean President and the Japanese Prime Minister. He shared details regarding tariffs on his social media platform, Truth Social, as well. Previously, Trump indicated he would send letters to several nations on Monday.

"Please understand this 25 per cent number is far less than what is needed to eliminate the Trade Deficit disparity we have with your Country," Trump wrote to the two nations, The Hill reported.

Trump warned that if either nation increased its tariffs in response, the US would raise its tariffs by the same amount.

In a letter to his South Korean counterpart, Trump wrote, "As you are aware, there will be no Tariff if Korea, or companies within your Country, decide to build or manufacture product within the United States and, in fact, we will do everything possible to get approvals quickly, professionally, and routinely - in other words, in a matter of weeks." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)