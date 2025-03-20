Southeast Asian nation Timor-Leste opens embassy in India

New Delhi [India], March 20 (ANI): In a significant milestone, Southeast Asian nation Timor-Leste has inaugurated its embassy in New Delhi on Thursday, marking a major step forward in strengthening diplomatic ties with India.

Notably, at the ASEAN-India Summit in Jakarta on September 7, 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a decision to establish an Indian Embassy in Dili, Timor-Leste. The decision is a reflection of the importance India attaches to ASEAN, and its relations with Timor Leste, according to MEA press release.

The reciprocal opening of embassies in New Delhi and Dili underscored the commitment to deepening bilateral ties.

Meanwhile, Charge d'Affaires Francisco Fernandes praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a visionary leader, highlighting India's growing influence on global affairs.

Fernandes noted that relations between the two nations have strengthened significantly, citing meetings between Prime Minister Xanana Gusmao and Prime Minister Modi, as well as President Jose Ramos-Horta's participation in Vibrant Gujarat.

"Our relations have strengthened significantly. Prime Minister Xanana Gusmao met with Prime Minister Modi during the ASEAN Summit in Laos, and last year, His Excellency President Jose Ramos-Horta participated in Vibrant Gujarat in Ahmedabad. Today, we officially open our embassy in Delhi, and reciprocally, India has also opened its embassy in Dili. Timor-Leste is situated between Southeast Asia and the Pacific, and we will soon be joining regional organisations like ASEAN," Fernandes told ANI.

Fernandes emphasised the potential for collaboration in sectors such as petroleum, gas, tourism, and logistics

"I recall Prime Minister Modi's statement that when India prospers, the whole world prospers. With India's vibrant economy and remarkable achievements over the past decade under his leadership, we see an opportunity to collaborate. Timor-Leste has significant potential in sectors such as petroleum, gas, tourism, and, in the future, as a logistics hub."

To further boost connectivity, Fernandes stressed the importance of an air services agreement, which could facilitate direct flights between Delhi and Dili. This would greatly enhance trade and tourism opportunities between the two nations.

"At present, we do not have an air services agreement, but this is an area with great potential. If we aim to develop our tourism industry, connectivity is essential. We hope to improve this in the future, including the possibility of direct flights between Delhi and Dili," CdA added.

Fernandes also acknowledged India's significant contributions to Timor-Leste's development, including scholarships, technical assistance, and partnerships within international forums. As Timor-Leste progresses toward full membership in ASEAN and the WTO, India's experience and support remain invaluable.

"India has played a crucial role in supporting Timor-Leste's development, particularly through scholarships, technical assistance, and partnerships within international forums like the United Nations and the WTO. As we progress toward full membership in ASEAN and the WTO, India's experience and support remain invaluable," Fernandes said.

Timor Leste joined ASEAN in 2022 as an Observor, before becoming its full Member.

The embassy inauguration presents opportunities for Indian businesses in construction, technology, and other sectors, with Fernandes extending an invitation to Indian investors and entrepreneurs. With a focus on infrastructure, logistics, and digital connectivity, Timor-Leste is poised to become a key partner for India in the region. (ANI)

