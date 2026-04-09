"Southern Lebanon will be cleaned of Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure": Israel Ambassador Reuven Azar

New Delhi [India], April 9 (ANI): Israel's Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, reaffirmed Tel Aviv's objective is to achieve a situation without "Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure" in Southern Lebanon as Israel continues to strike Lebanon after the ceasefire with Iran.

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Speaking with ANI, Reuven Azar differentiated between its conflict with Hezbollah and Iran, showing extensive support for the temporary ceasefire with Tehran, while reaffirming Tel Aviv's goal in southern Lebanon.

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"It has nothing to do with the operation in Iran. When it comes to Lebanon, as I said, we have to achieve a situation in which southern Lebanon will be cleaned from Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure. That's the responsibility of the Lebanese government. When it comes to Iran, we hope that this negotiation will lead to the conditions that are part of the 15-point plan. That means no military nuclear capabilities on Iranian soil, curbing their ballistic missile program and a full stop to the proliferation of terror in the region," he said.

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"We have the right to defend ourselves on our northern border from the attacks of Hezbollah. In the last few hours, the Israeli air force has conducted a massive operation. We removed more than 250 Hezbollah terrorists all around Lebanon. We are very clear that the terms of the ceasefire that were put forward last year have to be retained. We can't agree to the presence of Hezbollah south of the Litani. They have to be disarmed. And we expect the Lebanese government to play a much more significant role, not just by talking, but also by removing the capabilities of Hezbollah so we can be sure that our communities in the north won't be attacked again," he added.

Speaking about the ceasefire with Iran, Reuven Azar hoped that the negotiations would result in "removal of two existential threats" that he said are Iran's nuclear program and ballistic missile production.

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"We officially declared that we support this ceasefire, and there are going to be negotiations led by the United States. I think it's a great sign...In the framework of the ceasefire, they (Iran) have agreed to remove this travesty of trying to block international waterways. So I think that we are on a good track. The basis for the negotiations is the 15-point plan of the United States, and we are hopeful that after we achieve this removal of two existential threats, the nuclear threat and the ballistic missile production, that now that we have debilitated the regime, they will finally change course and agree to a path that leads to permanent peace in our region," he said.

This comes after Iran on Wednesday blamed Israel for jeopardising the fragile ceasefire in the region between the US and Iran to halt the hostilities for two weeks, warning that continued attacks on Lebanon by Israeli forces could lead to the collapse of the agreement and renewed tensions in the Strait of Hormuz.

However, US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have also stated that Lebanon is not part of the ceasefire. (ANI)

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