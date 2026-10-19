By Ayushi Agarwal

New Delhi [India], October 19 (ANI): Poland's Ambassador to India, Piotr Antoni Świtalski, has highlighted that space collaboration, joint technological ventures and expanding people-to-people connections will take centre stage during the upcoming visit of Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, pointing to burgeoning partnerships between Indian and Polish firms in artificial intelligence and the space sector.

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Speaking exclusively to ANI, the envoy elaborated on prospective joint ventures, research initiatives and collaborative projects, stating, "The joint mission of an Indian and Polish astronaut on the Axiom-4 Mission, this mission is a symbolic act, and we hope very much that the space industry can be a very promising chapter in our economic relations. There are companies in Poland interested in very concrete investment projects in India. Already now, we are witnessing the first contracts and cooperation agreements between Indian companies, for instance in the AI field, and Polish space companies. So I don't want to prejudge, but the space dimension will be included in the agenda. It will be one of the topics to be discussed in the plenary discussions."

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Highlighting the growing ties in aerospace exploration, the Axiom-4 (Ax-4) space mission marked historic milestones for both India and Poland. Launched on June 25, 2025, aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft named Grace, the commercial flight carried a four-person crew to the International Space Station (ISS) for an 18-day mission. The mission included Indian Air Force Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla in the role of Mission Pilot, with Mission Specialist Sławosz Uznański-Wiśniewski representing Poland and the European Space Agency (ESA). Command of the crew was held by former NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson of the United States, and the team was completed by Tibor Kapu of Hungary.

Emphasising the robust societal bridge underpinning bilateral relations, Świtalski noted that Indian nationals currently represent the largest expatriate community holding resident permits in Poland, surpassing numbers from neighbouring European nations.

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Underscoring the strength of mutual mobility and economic synergy, the Ambassador further added, "People-to-people ties are very important, and I note with satisfaction that Indian citizens constitute the number one national group in terms of resident permits issued by Poland. Indians by far exceed the resident permits from other countries, including from our European neighbours, which is a good thing. Of course, most of them find employment in Indian companies that are already present in Poland, and we encourage more Indian investment. There are students. If you ask me, the possibilities are much stronger. That's why I said, India is a beautiful brand. Poland is a friendly gateway to Europe."

Building on this diplomatic momentum, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk is scheduled to undertake an official visit to India from October 21 to 23, accepting an invitation extended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This upcoming engagement marks Prime Minister Tusk's second official visit to India in his capacity as Prime Minister, following his previous visit in 2010, as formally communicated by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

During his visit, Tusk is scheduled to hold substantive bilateral talks with Prime Minister Modi on October 22. Both leaders will comprehensively review the full spectrum of bilateral relations, which attained Strategic Partnership status during Prime Minister Modi's visit to Poland in August 2024. Furthermore, the two leaders will discuss key regional and global developments of shared concern, according to the MEA statement.

Accompanying the Polish leader on his diplomatic mission will be Poland's Minister of Finance and Economy, Andrzej Domanski, alongside a substantial corporate delegation.

After concluding his engagements in the national capital, Prime Minister Tusk will proceed to Bengaluru for targeted interactions with industry leaders representing the information technology and space sectors. The India-Poland Business Forum will be held in New Delhi on October 22, followed by a session in Bengaluru on October 23.

The MEA noted, "The visit will provide the opportunity to further strengthen the India-Poland Strategic Partnership and advance cooperation in areas of mutual interest, including trade and investment, defence, emerging technologies, renewable energy, education, culture and people-to-people ties. It would also serve to deepen the India-EU strategic partnership."

Earlier, on September 4, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Radosław Sikorski, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Poland, where both officials reviewed the progress of the Joint Action Plan 2024-28 during their meeting in Warsaw.

Following the discussions, External Affairs Minister Jaishankar shared on X, "This afternoon, met with DPM and FM Radosław Sikorski of Poland here in Warsaw. We reviewed the progress of our Joint Action Plan 2024-28, focusing on trade and investment, space, digital, AI, semiconductors, defence, education, shipping, mining and energy, people-to-people, culture and multilateral cooperation."

He further added, "Value Poland's support for deeper India-EU cooperation. Confident that the entry into force of the FTA will lead to even closer bilateral cooperation. Discussed the complex global challenges, including supply chain resilience and food, fuel and fertiliser security. Endless war must give way to an end of war."

During his visit to the European nation, External Affairs Minister Jaishankar also called on Polish President Karol Nawrocki in Warsaw, holding extensive discussions on the positive trajectory of bilateral ties.

The External Affairs Minister posted on X regarding the interaction, "Glad to call on Polish President Karol Nawrocki. Our conversation focused on the positive trajectory of our Strategic Partnership. Exchanged views on the Ukraine conflict, Middle East/West Asia, IMEC and G20." (ANI)

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