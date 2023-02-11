SpaceX test-fires Starship booster for launch

PTI

Washington: SpaceX’s Super Heavy booster briefly roared to life for the first time on Thursday in a test-firing that puts the behemoth moon and Mars vehicle closer to its first orbital flight. Thirty-one of the rocket engines fired for roughly 10 seconds in Boca Chica, Texas, Elon Musk, tweeted. Reuters

No new variant behind China’s Covid outbreak

Beijing: Two known Omicron sub-variants — rather than any new variants — have chiefly been responsible for the recent Covid surge in the cities of China, according to a study of cases in Beijing published in The Lancet Journal.