SpaceX test-fires Starship booster for launch

Washington: SpaceX’s Super Heavy booster briefly roared to life for the first time on Thursday in a test-firing that puts the behemoth moon and Mars vehicle closer to its first orbital flight. Thirty-one of the rocket engines fired for roughly 10 seconds in Boca Chica, Texas, Elon Musk, tweeted. Reuters
No new variant behind China’s Covid outbreak
Beijing: Two known Omicron sub-variants — rather than any new variants — have chiefly been responsible for the recent Covid surge in the cities of China, according to a study of cases in Beijing published in The Lancet Journal.
Four BJP leaders, former SC judge among 6 new governors appointed by President Murmu
Part of 2019 Ayodhya verdict, retired SC judge S Abdul Nazee...
US fighter jet shoots down unidentified cylindrical object over Canada; second instance in 2 days
Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand declined to speculate ...
Chief justices appointed to 4 high courts; Justice N Kotiswar Singh made chief justice of High Court of J-K and Ladakh
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju announced the fresh appointments o...
Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
The man who fed millions for 35 years is now himself survivi...
Jamiat’s Arshad Madani says ‘Manu worshipped Allah’, Jain Muni storms off stage with other religious leaders
Arshad Madani’s remarks strongly disapproved by Jain monk Ac...