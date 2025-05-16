DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / World / Spain: At least 13 people injured as car plows into crowd outside FC Barcelona-Espanyol match

Spain: At least 13 people injured as car plows into crowd outside FC Barcelona-Espanyol match

In a statement shared on social media, the police said, 'The situation is under control and in no case poses a risk to the people inside the sports facility.'
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 10:01 AM May 16, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Barcelona [Spain], May 16 (ANI): At least 13 people were injured after a car plowed into a crowd gathered outside a stadium in Spain, where a soccer match between FC Barcelona and Espanyol was played, CNN reported, citing local authorities.

Advertisement

In a statement to CNN, the Catalan Police termed the incident an "accidental collision." In a statement shared on social media, the police said, "The situation is under control and in no case poses a risk to the people inside the sports facility."

Catalonia's emergency services said 13 people were undergoing treatment for their injuries.

Advertisement

Shortly after Catalan Police in a follow-up post said, "The injured people are being treated by emergency services and the driver of the vehicle has been arrested." The police said, "There is a large police presence in the area."

Videos that surfaced on social media, geolocated by CNN, seem to show a white car driving through a crowd of people in a park next to the stadium. In a post on X, the emergency services said that nine people had "minor injuries" while four others were in "less than serious" conditions.

Advertisement

FC Barcelona won the match 2-0, becoming La Liga champions for the 2024-25 season, CNN reported. Barcelona and Espanyol have been engaged in an intense rivalry that stretches back nearly a century, often intersecting with Spanish politics. Catalan nationalists prefer the FC Barcelona team, while those loyal to the Spanish state often back Espanyol. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper