Spain: Indian Embassy opens emergency helpline as death toll from high-speed train collision rises to 68

Madrid [Spain], October 29 (ANI): The death toll resulting from a severe collision between two high-speed trains in Spain has risen to 68, up from the previously reported 50 fatalities. The accident occurred at approximately 8:54 a.m. local time (0754 GMT) near Urda station in the province of Toledo, roughly 120 km south of Madrid.

Meanwhile, India has advised all its citizens travelling on the affected trains, along with their family members, to contact the Indian Embassy in Madrid for immediate assistance. Through an advisory shared via its official X handle, the diplomatic mission also requested individuals to circulate details of its emergency helpline to anyone needing assistance.

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Visiting the crash site on Wednesday, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced a comprehensive inquiry into the tragedy, pledging accountability. Addressing the nation from a command post established in Urda, Sanchez stated, “We are going to get to the bottom of this, and if there has been negligence, it will be revealed; if there have been failures in the security system, there will be a strong response.”

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The Prime Minister declared three days of official mourning from October 29 to 31, noting, “Spain is in mourning today,” while expressing profound solidarity with grieving families and praising the rapid deployment of emergency personnel.

The collision involved a Renfe AVE service and an Iryo train travelling from Madrid towards Seville, causing the rear carriages of the Iryo service to derail down an embankment near kilometre marker 118.

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Transport Minister Oscar Puente noted that initial assessments pointed towards a possible technical anomaly at the Atocha control centre concerning the LZB safety system, though authorities stressed that all findings remain subject to rigorous examination.

Highlighting that this marks Spain's second major rail disaster this year, following a January derailment in Córdoba, Sanchez vowed uncompromising measures “to rebuild confidence in our high-speed rail system and, of course, to further guarantee the safety of our fellow citizens who use this service.”

International leaders swiftly extended their sympathies as the nation reeled from the catastrophe. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen shared her condolences on social media, saying, “Just received the devastating news from Toledo on the collision of two high-speed trains. My heart goes out to the victims’ families and loved ones. Today, Europe mourns with you.”

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas similarly conveyed her condolences to Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares, stating, “Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives. I wish a swift recovery to the injured and strength to all those affected.”

Meanwhile, Spain's royal household expressed deep distress over the accident, stating that it was “deeply saddened and distressed” by the collision and sharing “the grief of the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives.”

King Felipe VI announced that he was cutting short a military training engagement at the Jaime I Military Base in Valencia to return immediately to Madrid, stating, “We have received the news of the terrible high-speed train (AVE) accident near Toledo, and the first thing is to express our grief over this terrible accident with, apparently, a high number of fatalities and many injured.”

He added that he was returning to closely monitor rescue operations and coordinate further institutional support for those affected. (ANI)

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