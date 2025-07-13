DT
Spain issues red alert for heavy rain in Catalonia

Spain issues red alert for heavy rain in Catalonia

ANI
Updated At : 06:25 AM Jul 13, 2025 IST
Madrid [Spain], July 13 (ANI/WAM): Spanish authorities on Saturday issued the highest-level red alert for much of the northeastern region of Catalonia in anticipation of heavy rainfall, prompting the national railway operator to suspend train services in the area.

The State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) forecast 90 millimetres of rain--equivalent to 90 litres per square metre--within a single hour this evening near Barcelona and in Tarragona province. The agency warned that this could pose a serious risk of flooding and urged residents to follow civil protection advisories in response to the exceptional weather conditions.

In addition to Catalonia, an orange alert--the second-highest level--was issued for several other regions in northern and eastern Spain, including Aragon and parts of the Valencia region, due to the risk of heavy rain. (ANI/WAM)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

