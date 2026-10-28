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Home / World / Spain PM Sanchez expresses solidarity with victims after high-speed train collision kills at least 10

Spain PM Sanchez expresses solidarity with victims after high-speed train collision kills at least 10

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ANI
Updated At : 04:07 PM Oct 28, 2026 IST
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Madrid [Spain], October 28 (ANI): Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Wednesday (local time) expressed solidarity with the victims and their families after a high-speed train collision in Spain's central province of Toledo killed at least 10 people, with authorities warning that the death toll could rise further.

In a post on X, Sanchez said, “Shocked by the serious train accident in Toledo. I remain in constant contact with the Minister of Transport, @oscar_puente_, and with the president of Castilla-La Mancha, @garciapage.”

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“Emergency services are working on the ground to assist those affected and ensure their safety, in coordination with all the involved administrations. My affection, solidarity, and support to all the victims and their families,” he added.

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The collision occurred at around 8:30 am near Urda in Toledo, south of Madrid, involving a Renfe high-speed train and an Iryo train travelling from Madrid towards Seville, according to Euronews.

At least 10 people were killed and several others injured in the accident. Initial reports indicated that two carriages of the Iryo train derailed and fell down an embankment following the collision.

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“The information we are receiving is not good at all. There are at least 10 dead and it is possible that the number will increase,” a spokesperson for the regional government of Castilla-La Mancha was quoted as saying by rtve.

Manuel Galan, mayor of Urda, confirmed the collision, telling Spanish public broadcaster TVE, “Two trains have collided -- there are people injured.”

The Railway Infrastructure Administrator (Adif) confirmed the incident and announced the suspension of high-speed rail services between Madrid and Andalusia in both directions.

Emergency services have been deployed to the accident site to rescue passengers and provide medical assistance. Hospitals in the Madrid and Castilla-La Mancha regions have also been alerted to prepare for casualties, including by making intensive care beds and operating theatres available. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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