DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Spain recieves last batch of Airbus C-295 military transport aircraft from India

Spain recieves last batch of Airbus C-295 military transport aircraft from India

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 02:20 PM Aug 02, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Madrid [Spain], August 2 (ANI): Indian Ambassador to Spain, Dinesh K Patnaik alongwith other senior officials received the last of the 16 Airbus C-295 military transport aircraft at the Airbus Defence and Space assembly line in Seville.

Advertisement

Indian embassy in Spain on Saturday said that the delivery was two months ahead of the schedule, marking an important milestone in Indian defence capabilities.

"Indian Ambassador to Spain, Dinesh K Patnaik, along with senior officials from Indian Air Force, received the last of the 16 Airbus C-295 military transport aircraft at the Airbus Defence and Space assembly line in Seville. The delivery, two months ahead of schedule, marks an important milestone in strengthening India's defense capabilities," the embassy said in a post on X.

Advertisement

https://x.com/IndiainSpain/status/1951437348916318655

The Airbus C295 is a robust, reliable and highly versatile tactical transport aircraft designed for missions ranging from troop and cargo transport, maritime patrol, airborne warning, surveillance and reconnaissance, to signals intelligence, armed close air support, medical evacuation, VIP transport and airborne firefighting.

Advertisement

It is the world's most versatile and efficient multi-role tactical airlifter.

With more than 300 aircraft under contract, the C295 has an outstanding reliability record and proves itself to be a highly efficient aircraft every day.

The C295 is the perfect workhorse, offering unparalleled versatility and proven reliability to meet the needs of armed forces, governments and NGOs.

Bilateral partnership in defence sector between both the countries has witnessed rapid growth in recent years. The procurement of 56 C295 aircraft from Airbus Spain in a USD 2.5 billion contract, 40 of which will

be made in India by Tata Advanced Systems, represents the first Make in India project in the defence aircraft sector. The Chief of Indian Air Force ACM VR Chaudhari presided the handing over of the first C295 Aircraft to Indian government on September 13, 2023 in Seville, as per a statement by the MEA. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts