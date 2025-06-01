Spain: "Terrorism biggest threat to mankind," Indian envoy pushes for global cooperation

Madrid [Spain] June 1 (ANI): Dinesh K Patnaik, the Indian ambassador to Spain, on Sunday highlighted the delegation's primary objective of engaging with Spanish authorities, media, and academicians and "how we can work together to combat terrorism."

Speaking to ANI on Sunday, he said, "Our whole idea is to talk to the Spanish side and explain to them the steps we are taking and how Operation Sindoor still continues. The whole idea is to put together that terrorism is the biggest threat to mankind today and how we can work together to combat terrorism."

All-party delegation led by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi currently in Madrid, Spain, has begun its schedule by paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, the envoy said, emphasising India's commitment to non-violence and peace.

"We are very happy that the Indian delegation arrived in Madrid yesterday. They have started the day by paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, a testimony to the fact that India puts a lot of emphasis on non-violence, peace and dialogue," he said.

"The delegation is here to talk to the Spanish authorities, Govt, media, think tanks, academicians...This is going to be a heavy schedule for the next two days," he added.

Earlier in the day, the delegation met with the Indian community and engaged with them.

The delegation includes Rajeev Rai (Samajwadi Party), Brijesh Chowta (BJP), Prem Chand Gupta (Rashtriya Janata Dal), Ashok Kumar Mittal (Aam Aadmi Party), and Former envoys Manjeev S Puri and Jawed Ashraf.

Notably, this is the final stop of this delegation.

In a diplomatic outreach following Operation Sindoor, the Modi government has formed seven multi-party delegations to inform nations about Pakistan's links to terrorism and India's strong message of zero tolerance for terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

Seven all-party delegations are taking part in various outreach programmes in the countries they are assigned to.

The delegations aim to brief international partners on India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and its fight against cross-border terrorism.

The seven delegations are visiting Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Algeria, the UK, France, Germany, the EU, Italy, Denmark, Indonesia, Malaysia, Korea, Japan, Singapore, the UAE, Liberia, Congo, Sierra Leone, the US, Panama, Guyana, Brazil, Colombia, Spain, Greece, Slovenia, Latvia, Russia, Egypt, Qatar, Ethiopia, and South Africa.

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 as a decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack by Pak-sponsored terrorists in which 26 people were killed. Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the death of over 100 terrorists affiliated with terror outfits like the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen. (ANI)

