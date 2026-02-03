DT
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
Advertisement
Home / World / Spain to ban social media access for children under 16

Spain to ban social media access for children under 16

Australia in December became the first country to ban social media for children under 16

Reuters
Madrid, Updated At : 03:02 PM Feb 03, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
iStock
Spain will ban access to social media for minors under 16 and platforms will be required to implement age verification systems, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Tuesday at the World Government Summit in Dubai.

"Our children are exposed to a space they were never meant to navigate alone... We will no longer accept that," Sanchez said. "We will protect them from the digital Wild West." He added that his government would also introduce a new bill next week to hold social media executives accountable for illegal and hateful content.

Australia in December became the first country to ban social media for children under 16.

It's a move being closely watched by other countries considering similar age-based measures, such as Britain and France.

