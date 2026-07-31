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Home / World / Spain to deploy military to Ceuta border after massive migrant influx leaves nine dead

Spain to deploy military to Ceuta border after massive migrant influx leaves nine dead

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ANI
Updated At : 01:23 PM Jul 31, 2026 IST
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Ceuta [Spain], July 31 (ANI): The Spanish military is set to deploy to the border with Morocco in Ceuta to restore order after massive crowds of migrants poured into the small Spanish territory, resulting in at least nine fatalities during the crossings.

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According to CNN, this decision follows urgent appeals from local leaders in Ceuta to authorities in Madrid for extra support following a rapidly escalating border crisis that peaked when large groups breached the frontier barrier.

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As detailed by CNN, the Spanish government stated on Thursday evening that Armed Forces personnel would be sent to support the Civil Guard "to maintain security in the city of Ceuta." Furthermore, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska are planned to visit Ceuta on Friday.

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Describing the situation on the ground, Rachid Sbihi, head of the association representing Spain's Civil Guard officers in Ceuta, told CNN, "The situation is absolute chaos." He added, "It's not possible to give precise numbers, but there are thousands of migrants crossing," and stated that the border had "totally collapsed."

Achraf Maimouni, an activist with the Moroccan Association for Human Rights in northern Morocco, characterised the events as an ''exceptional'' occurrence, telling CNN, "The Tarajal border was opened under unusual circumstances this morning, and people crossed.''

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CNN noted that the crowds were composed mostly of Morocans walking from the breakwaters at Tarajal beach onto local streets, consisting primarily of young men alongside some families with women and small children. Some individuals shouted "Viva Espana!" to a freelance photographer working for the network. The exact catalyst behind the massive crossing remains undetermined.

According to CNN, the government delegation in Ceuta confirmed that at least nine individuals lost their lives on Thursday amidst the turmoil. While specific details regarding these deaths were not provided, bodies were visible floating offshore, adding to the dozens of fatalities recorded this year among those attempting to reach Ceuta.

This surge follows an uptick in swimming attempts to enter the exclave earlier in the week. CNN noted that Moroccan authorities have not issued any public statements regarding the incident.

Meanwhile, Spain's interior ministry reported to CNN that the Moroccan government is "closely cooperating" with Madrid, with Moroccan security forces intercepting "numerous people" attempting to cross. Both nations have committed to collaborating "for the return, as soon as possible, of all the people who entered Ceuta illegally."

The turmoil triggered regional diplomatic tension, prompting Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni to threaten to implement extraordinary measures, including potentially suspending the Schengen Area agreement with Spain, following a dramatic surge in migrant arrivals in the Spanish enclave of Ceuta.

Addressing the situation via X on Thursday, Prime Minister Sanchez indicated that his government is maintaining close coordination with Moroccan authorities to restore stability and promised a swift state response. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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