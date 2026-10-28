Spain train collision: PM Sanchez orders probe as death toll rises to 68, vows action if negligence found

Madrid [Spain], October 28 (ANI): Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Wednesday (local time) announced an investigation into the deadly collision between two high-speed trains in the country's central province of Toledo.

Speaking at the scene of the crash, he vowed a strong response if negligence is established, as the death toll rose to at least 68, according to Spanish public broadcaster RTVE.

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The collision involved a Renfe AVE high-speed train and an Iryo train near Urda in Toledo, leaving dozens of people injured and several carriages derailed. Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident, which occurred shortly before 9 am local time on the Madrid-Seville high-speed line.

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“We are going to get to the bottom of this, and if there has been negligence, it will be revealed; if there have been failures in the security system, there will be a strong response,” Sanchez said in an institutional statement from the command post established in Urda.

The Prime Minister described the incident as a national tragedy and announced three days of official mourning from October 29 to 31.

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“Spain is in mourning today,” he said, expressing solidarity with the victims, their families and those still receiving treatment in hospitals.

“Behind each and every one of the people who have died today, there are broken lives, broken families, anguish also from those families who still do not know the whereabouts of their loved one, and of course, there is much pain, which is logically shared by the whole of Spanish society,” Sanchez added.

He said the government's immediate priority was to support victims and their relatives, including through material assistance and psychological care. He also praised emergency services and Civil Protection personnel for their response, highlighting coordination between national, regional and local authorities.

Sanchez said the accident marked the second major high-speed rail tragedy in Spain this year, following a derailment in Adamuz, Córdoba, in January that reportedly killed 46 people. He cautioned against drawing conclusions about whether the two incidents were connected, saying the matter should be examined by the Independent Railway Accident Commission, the justice system and railway authorities.

“Therefore, all measures deemed appropriate will be taken, with absolute forcefulness, to rebuild confidence in our high-speed rail system and, of course, to further guarantee the safety of our fellow citizens who use this service,” he said.

Transport Minister Oscar Puente, who addressed the incident shortly before Sanchez, declined to attribute the collision to human error. Initial reports suggested a possible failure at the Atocha control centre, where a technical problem with the LZB safety system may have affected traffic management. These details remain subject to investigation.

The accident occurred near kilometre marker 118, involving two trains travelling from Madrid towards Seville. According to Renfe, the collision caused the two rear carriages of the Iryo train to derail, with wreckage falling down an embankment.

Emergency services, Civil Guard personnel, drone operators and forensic investigators were deployed to the scene. Rail services between Madrid and Andalusia were suspended as rescue and recovery operations continued.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen expressed condolences in a post on X, saying, “Just received the devastating news from Toledo on the collision of two high-speed trains. My heart goes out to the victims’ families and loved ones. Today, Europe mourns with you.”

European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said she had conveyed her condolences to Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares.

“Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives. I wish a swift recovery to the injured and strength to all those affected,” Kallas said.

Spain's royal family also expressed grief over the accident, saying it was “deeply saddened and distressed” by the collision.

“We share the grief of the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives, and we send our heartfelt thoughts to the injured and everyone affected,” the royal household said in a statement.

King Felipe VI told reporters in Valencia that he was cutting short a military training exercise at the Jaime I Military Base to return to Madrid and monitor the emergency response.

"We have received the news of the terrible high-speed train (AVE) accident near Toledo, and the first thing is to express our grief over this terrible accident with, apparently, a high number of fatalities and many injured. I know they are fully in the process of emergency response, recovering and analysing all the circumstances, but the first thing is to mourn this terrible tragedy, to convey to the families our condolences, our sorrow, our support, and our affection in such a hard, such a difficult time,” he said.

The King further added, “I was able to speak with President Page, the President of Castilla-La Mancha, and I am waiting to return so I can follow the emergency and learn more details about what has happened. This event, here in Valencia, in Bétera, we have understandably cut short, and we are going to finish as quickly as possible to return. A few words of encouragement, support, and recognition to all the emergency services responding to the situation—which I understand include various agencies and backgrounds, including the Armed Forces and the Military Emergencies Unit (UME). There are many people attending to the emergency, and they deserve our recognition as well."

Sanchez had earlier said he was in constant contact with Puente and García-Page, adding that emergency services were working with all relevant administrations to assist those affected.

The government has pledged to act on the findings and take measures deemed necessary to strengthen railway safety. (ANI)

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