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Home / World / Spain train collision: Rescue operations continue as death toll rises to 64, 80 injured; rail services suspended

Spain train collision: Rescue operations continue as death toll rises to 64, 80 injured; rail services suspended

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ANI
Updated At : 08:07 PM Oct 28, 2026 IST
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Madrid [Spain], October 28 (ANI): Rescue operations continued in Spain's central province of Toledo on Wednesday (local time) after a collision between two high-speed trains killed at least 64 people and injured 80 others.

Authorities are coordinating emergency response efforts, while rail services between Madrid and Andalusia remain suspended following the deadly collision, Euronews reported.

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The collision occurred at around 8:54 am local time near Urda, on the Madrid-Seville high-speed line. The cause of the accident remains unclear.

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The crash involved two trains operated by Spanish rail companies Renfe and Iryo. According to Renfe, the collision near Urda station caused the two rear carriages of the Iryo train to derail.

Footage published by local media showed wreckage scattered across the tracks and a nearby embankment as emergency crews worked at the site. Passengers were seen leaving the accident area carrying their belongings.

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Spain's Civil Guard deployed additional personnel and specialist units, including traffic police, aerial surveillance teams, drone operators and forensic investigators specialising in major disasters.

Emergency services were also coordinating with civil protection teams in the Castilla-La Mancha region to assist the injured and manage rescue operations.

The Railway Infrastructure Administrator (Adif) announced the suspension of high-speed rail services in both directions between Madrid and Andalusia following the collision.

Spain's Health Minister Mónica García described the incident as a “high-impact accident” and warned that it could become a “major tragedy.”

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez expressed solidarity with the victims and their families following the accident.

In a post on X, Sanchez said, “Shocked by the serious train accident in Toledo. I remain in constant contact with the Minister of Transport, @oscar_puente_, and with the president of Castilla-La Mancha, @garciapage.”

“Emergency services are working on the ground to assist those affected and ensure their safety, in coordination with all the involved administrations. My affection, solidarity, and support to all the victims and their families,” he added.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said “Europe mourns” with the victims following the “devastating news”, while French President Emmanuel Macron expressed France's solidarity.(ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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