Barcelona [Spain], July 18 (ANI): Additional Chief Secretary of the Madhya Pradesh Science and Technology Department, Sanjay Dubey, said that if Spanish investors are considering making investments, they should consider MP as a "key contender", highlighting the state's tailor-made policies and fiscal incentives.

While addressing, Invest in Madhya Pradesh India Business Forum in Spain, Dubey said, "If you are thinking of making investments in any part of India, you have to consider Madhya Pradesh as the most important contender."

The state has implemented policies tailored to the needs of various industries. Dubey highlighted the benefits, stating, "We have tailor-made policies essentially targeted to the scope of the industry... If you decide to establish a global capability centre here, you will realise that we have taken care of capex reimbursement, scaling and upscaling subsidies for employees, the establishment of AI-enabled cybersecurity, and R&D support."

Investors can also expect fiscal incentives, including support for infrastructure development, skilling, and training. Dubey noted, "There are fiscal incentives, including those given for infrastructure development, skilling, and training."

"There is a significant amount of collaboration occurring between industry, academia, and the government. We are creating COEs (Centres of Excellence) to ensure that anybody interested has a constant supply of talent as well as a lot of R&D activities," he added.

As India and Spain strengthen their cooperation, Sudam Khade, Commissioner of the Madhya Pradesh Public Relations Department, believes that Madhya Pradesh can play a key role. He stated, "As India and Spain move towards deeper cooperation, Madhya Pradesh is poised to serve as a gateway to India's burgeoning economic potential."

The state's strategic location, industry-friendly policies, and natural resources make it an attractive destination for international partnerships and investment.

Khade highlighted, "With its strategic central location, industry-friendly policies, abundant natural resources, and a strong commitment to sustainability and ease of doing business, the state provides an ideal landscape for international partnerships and investment."

MP CM Mohan Yadav, who is currently in Spain, attended the 'Invest In Madhya Pradesh Programme' along with Sanjay Dubey, Sheo Shekhar Shukla, and Raghwendra Kumar Singh.

On Friday, Yadav held a series of high-level meetings in Barcelona with key representatives from leading global companies across the technology and industrial sectors.

As part of the engagements, Yadav met delegates from the Servitize group in Barcelona, Spain, to explore collaboration opportunities, discussed investment opportunities and future partnerships with Max Klippel of SL COATING (Power Soil), and also met with Pol Valls Soler, Founder of Submer, a company specialising in sustainable data centre technologies.

The Chief Minister will remain in Spain till July 19. (ANI)

