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Home / World / Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez to attend FIFA World Cup final alongside Trump

Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez to attend FIFA World Cup final alongside Trump

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ANI
Updated At : 07:47 AM Jul 19, 2026 IST
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Madrid [Spain], July 19 (ANI): Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is scheduled to fly to the US on Sunday to attend the FIFA Men's World Cup final, where Spain will clash with Argentina, according to a report by Politico.

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A representative for the Spanish administration verified that Sanchez would be present at the showdown. The announcement follows confirmation from the Spanish royal family that they will be observing the game from a VIP box at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

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US President Donald Trump is likewise set to attend, creating the potential for a tense interaction with one of his fiercest critics within the European Union.

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Friction between Madrid and Washington has intensified over the last few months. Sanchez, the socialist leader, has been highly critical of Trump's foreign policy approaches, specifically regarding the US-Israeli war in Iran.

In a direct challenge to Washington, the Spanish government has prohibited the US from utilising joint airbases for the military campaign.

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Politico reported that the Sanchez administration has furthermore declined to elevate its military budget to 5 per cent of GDP. This benchmark was embraced by other NATO members the previous year following intense pressure from Trump.

During the NATO summit held in Ankara this July, the US president momentarily threatened a complete cessation of trade with Spain, describing the nation as "a wasted cause". However, he seemed to retract the warning the very next day.

Stressing the short duration of the World Cup journey, the official informed Politico that it was highly improbable for Sanchez to engage in any bilateral discussions with US authorities during the sporting event.

The Prime Minister's presence at the championship match had previously been uncertain due to a pre-planned official visit to Algeria the next day. However, the government spokesperson affirmed that the prime minister would fly out immediately after the final whistle.

Sanchez had previously opted out of attending Tuesday's semi-final match against France in order to participate in Bastille Day events and hold talks with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris.

Meanwhile, Argentine President Javier Milei, whose country will battle Spain for the trophy, is set to miss the final due to personal superstition.

The Spanish prime minister shares a highly strained relationship with Milei, who has repeatedly launched public verbal assaults against Sanchez and his wife. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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