Specialised tunnel rescue teams from India and China join 21,000 Nepal Army personnel at flood-hit hydropower sites

Kathmandu [Nepal], September 1 (ANI): A specialised international tunnel rescue team from India and China have been mobilised alongside the Nepal Army at critical hydropower sites following the catastrophic Bhote Koshi River flash floods, Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Tuesday.

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Speaking at the Ministry's fourth official press briefing in Kathmandu, Spokesperson and Head of the Public Diplomacy Division Lok Bahadur Chhetri highlighted that targeted international technical expertise is being deployed to handle high-risk subterranean operations.

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"As we have stated, our immediate national priority remains clear: to save lives, locate those who are missing, rescue survivors, provide urgent relief, and ensure that all affected people, both Nepali and foreign nationals, receive appropriate assistance and support," Chhetri stated.

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According to the spokesperson, a 24-member Indian tunnel rescue team operating in two units is working closely with the Nepal Army at the Chilime and Langtang hydropower project sites, while a 9-member Chinese team is deployed in coordination with the military at the Upper Trishuli 3A project site. A specialised team from the Republic of Korea has also been mobilised.

To support nationwide emergency efforts, Nepal has deployed a unified force of over 21,000 security personnel from the Nepal Army, Nepal Police, and Armed Police Force across the disaster-stricken corridors. MoFA reported that more than 11,800 people have been rescued so far, including 324 foreign nationals, five of whom remain in direct contact with authorities.

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Casualties and missing figures continue to evolve as search and verification operations proceed. The Ministry confirmed that 1,010 bodies have been recovered, while approximately 4,000 individuals remain unaccounted for, including around 590 foreign nationals from 39 countries.

To manage the high volume of recovered remains, specialised international forensic units have joined local authorities. A 19-member forensic DNA team from India has been operating in Nepal since August 29; a 4-member Chinese forensic team arrived today, and coordination is underway to deploy a Disaster Victim Identification (DVI) team from Singapore.

Nepal has officially requested specialised equipment from international partners, including LiDAR technology, belly bridges, freezers, DNA testing kits, load carriers, human remains bags, high-capacity drones, and gene sequencers.

Addressing strict identification protocols for difficult recoveries, Chhetri noted, "Where remains cannot be immediately identified or safely preserved, temporary burial has been carried out after the necessary forensic procedures, including the collection of DNA samples. The process is designed to facilitate identification at a later stage and enable families to receive the mortal remains of their loved ones for final rites once identification is established."

Families of missing persons in Nepal are advised to contact the Nepal Police Hospital in Maharajgunj, Kathmandu, or their nearest District Police Office. Relatives living abroad can generate DNA profiles in their home countries and submit them directly to the official email of the Nepal Police.

The Ministry expressed profound gratitude to India, China, Japan, the United States, the UAE, South Korea, and other international partners for providing timely relief supplies and financial solidarity.

He further stated that Prime Minister Balen Shah is closely monitoring operations and recently held a telephone conversation with the Prime Minister of Japan. Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal has engaged with counterparts from Japan, Qatar, Singapore, and Malaysia, with a discussion with Canada scheduled for later today.

While damage assessments for housing, roads, bridges, and hydropower facilities are ongoing, the Ministry stated that a comprehensive Post-Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA) will determine the full extent of losses.

"Given the magnitude of the destruction, Nepal anticipates requiring substantial international support during the rehabilitation and reconstruction phase," Chhetri said, urging the public and media to rely exclusively on official updates from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA), Nepal Police, and the Nepal Tourism Board.

The Ministry announced that its next press briefing will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Nepal Police stated in a post on X that it is collecting DNA test samples from relatives at Nepal Police Hospital to identify individuals missing in the Rasuwa flood. (ANI)

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