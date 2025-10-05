Spectator killed, eight injured in varna mountain car race crash

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 5 (ANI/TPS): A spectator died and eight people were injured during an accident at the "Aladzha Monastery" mountain climbing car race, which is taking place in Varna, the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior in Varna announced.

A person from the audience died when the car crashed into it after the driver missed the turn and went over the guardrail.

The deceased is 60 years old. A 27-year-old woman is in intensive care with life-threatening injuries. A 39-year-old man is in orthopedics with an ankle fracture.

Briefing reporters, Slavi Slavov, director of the race, said the victims were in a place off-limits to the public. He specified that there was a warning sign and tape placed in the area of the incident.

The driver of the car was not injured. He voluntarily gave a blood sample to determine beyond a doubt whether or not he had used alcohol or drugs before getting behind the wheel.

Varna's District Prosecutor's Office is investigating. (ANI/TPS)

