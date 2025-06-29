DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / World / Splashing mud and singing, Nepal marks "Paddy Day" celebrating rice and rituals

Splashing mud and singing, Nepal marks "Paddy Day" celebrating rice and rituals

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 08:25 PM Jun 29, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Lalitpur [Nepal], June 29 (ANI): Soaking in mud and water, farmers continuously worked on the field, levelling the mud to ensure an even level and continuous flow of water, creating a favourable typography for the paddy saplings to grow.

Advertisement

The farmers of Nepal, along with their farming activities on Sunday, also marked "Paddy Day" while celebrating rice and its associated rituals.

Plantation of paddy saplings in the field known as "Ropain" brings high significance for farmers in Nepal, which is primarily dominant during the monsoon season, which starts from June and lasts for four months.

Advertisement

"Ashar 15 is given more importance because in the bygone days many of the places didn't use to have enough water (for plantation of saplings) at the beginning of the month of Ashar (third month as per Nepali calendar) and till the mid of Ashar the rain would bring enough water to sow, that's why it is being given utmost importance," Sudama Karki, a farmer in outskirts of Lalitpur told ANI.

Advertisement

While planting the saplings, farmers run behind each other, smearing mud on their faces, splashing muddy water as a means of fun. These sorts of activities are seen at high altitudes in the Himalayan Nation on 15 of Ashar, which is marked as National Paddy Day since 2005. This day was previously observed as the start of the cultivation season with the onset of the monsoon.

As farmers gather, a feast is thrown, which includes beaten rice, curd, pickle, and homemade brew. Because of this long-run tradition of having victuals, the Ashar-15 is also known as "Dahi (Curd)- Chiura (Beaten-rice)" eating day.

Almost 80 per cent of Nepal's annual rainfall is received during the monsoon season (June-September). The average annual rainfall is 1,600 mm, but it varies by eco-climatic zones (3,345 mm in Pokhara and below 300 mm in Mustang).

In Nepal, the paddy is cultivated from an altitude of 60 m above sea level in Terai to 3000 meters in the hills of Jumla's Chhumchaur. Nepal annually produces about 5.5 million metric tons of paddy while the consumption stands at 7 million metric tons. Last year Nepal produced a total of 5.55 million metric tons from 1.45 million hectares of land. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts