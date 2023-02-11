Spy balloon not major security breach: Biden

Washington, February 10

President Joe Biden, under fire from some lawmakers, said he did not view a Chinese spy balloon that transited the United States before it was shot down in the Atlantic Ocean to have been a major security breach.

Purely political manipulation: china China on Friday dismissed a US House of Representatives resolution condemning Beijing over spy balloon

The resolution was purely political manipulation and hyping up, said China

China is strongly dissatisfied and firmly opposes it, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said

Action violated international norms, a foreign ministry official stated

The resolution passed on Thursday, condemned China for a “brazen violation”

Biden, who has sought to maintain communications with China and not allow tensions with Beijing to get out of control, said in a Noticias Telemundo interview that he did not regret shooting down the balloon sooner.

“It’s not a major breach,” Biden said. “I mean, look, it’s totally… it’s a violation of international law. It’s our airspace. And once it comes into our space, we can do what we want with it.”

He said US military officials were worried that by shooting it down over land, the balloon and its parts could drop into a populated area.

“This thing was gigantic. What happened if it came down and hit a school in a rural area? What happened if it came down? So I told them as soon as they could shoot it down, shoot it down. They made a wise decision. They shot it down over water, they’re recovering most of the parts,” he said.

Biden on February 2 ordered the balloon shot down once it crossed into the northwestern United States, but acquiesced to the US military’s request to not act until it was over water.

The 200-foot-tall (61-meter) balloon, along with its undercarriage of electronic gadgetry, was shot down by a US fighter jet off the coast of South Carolina on February 4 The US military has been recovering as many parts as possible.

China dismissed a US House of Representatives resolution condemning Beijing over the suspected balloon as “purely political manipulation and hyping up”.

“China is strongly dissatisfied with this and firmly opposes it,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told reporters at a daily briefing. — Reuters