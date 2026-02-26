DT
SquadStack.ai to power Next-Gen conversational superintelligence with NVIDIA Nemotron

SquadStack.ai to power Next-Gen conversational superintelligence with NVIDIA Nemotron

ANI
Updated At : 12:10 PM Feb 26, 2026 IST
New Delhi [India], February 26 (ANI): Recently, SquadStack.ai announced a collaboration with NVIDIA aimed at advancing what it calls "Conversational Superintelligence" -- a new generation of enterprise voice AI systems designed to operate with contextual judgment and decision-making capability at scale.

The development comes at a time when voice is increasingly becoming the default interface for customer interaction across industries. While many AI systems today can generate fluent speech, enterprises often find them inadequate in real-world workflows that demand strict compliance, multilingual sensitivity, integration with fragmented systems of record, and real-time decision-making.

SquadStack.ai, a member of the NVIDIA Inception program, believes the next leap in voice AI will not stem from simply building larger models but from "context engineering" -- the ability to assemble precise, relevant information at each conversational turn, fast enough to function reliably in production environments.

Under the collaboration, NVIDIA's accelerated AI infrastructure, including its inference stack and Nemotron models, will support SquadStack.ai's production-grade platform with low-latency, high-throughput processing required for large-scale enterprise deployments.

According to Apurv Agrawal, founder and CEO of SquadStack.ai, the focus is shifting from fluency to judgment. The company's system is designed to personalise agent personas dynamically -- adjusting tone, dialect and persuasion style while embedding turn-by-turn intelligence that accounts for intent, compliance, next-best-action and business outcomes.

SquadStack.ai says its platform is trained on more than five million hours of voice interactions across BFSI, commerce, education and support sectors. Its "India Interaction Graph," covering over 100 million consumers, is intended to enhance hyper-personalised engagement. The company claims production deployments that deliver up to 90 per cent lead connectivity and significantly lower operational costs compared to traditional call-based systems.

As enterprises move beyond AI pilots to full-scale deployment, the collaboration signals an industry shift toward voice systems capable not just of conversation, but of informed, accountable action. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

