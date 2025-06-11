Sri Lanka Army Chief pays tribute at War Memorial, reviews Guard of Honour in Delhi

New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI): Lieutenant General BKGM Lasantha Rodrigo, Commander of the Sri Lanka Army, paid tribute to Indian soldiers at the National War Memorial in New Delhi and reviewed a ceremonial Guard of Honour at South Block, reflecting the strong defence ties between India and Sri Lanka.

Taking to X, ADG PI - Indian Army stated, "Lieutenant General BKGM Lasantha Rodrigo, Commander of the Sri Lanka Army, in a solemn ceremony, paid tributes to the #Bravehearts by laying a wreath at National War Memorial #NWM, #NewDelhi. He also reviewed an impressive Guard of Honour at the #SouthBlock."

The post added, "The ceremonies reflected the shared military ethos and camaraderie between the two nations, underscoring the strong and enduring defence ties between India and Sri Lanka."

Reinforcing these strong bilateral relations, last month, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with a delegation of parliamentary colleagues from Sri Lanka who were visiting India for the PRIDE Capacity Building Program. He appreciated their condemnation of terrorism and their expressions of sympathy regarding the Pahalgam attack, highlighting the growing mutual trust and cooperation beyond military engagement.

He also discussed India's Neighbourhood First policy, emphasising the importance of strong people-to-people ties in fostering regional cooperation and development.

Jaishankar reiterated India's commitment to supporting Sri Lanka's development and progress, underscoring the close and friendly relations between the two countries.

In a post shared on X, Jaishankar said, "Had a warm interaction with parliamentary colleagues from Sri Lanka visiting India for the PRIDE Capacity Building Program. Appreciate their condemnation of terrorism and expressions of sympathy on the Pahalgam attack. Discussed our Neighbourhood First policy, underpinned by strong people to people ties. Reiterated our commitment to Sri Lanka's development and progress."

The interaction comes amid a broader diplomatic outreach by India in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor - a military operation launched on May 7 in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 Indian civilians. The attack was carried out by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists.

As part of its response, India targeted terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in the deaths of over 100 terrorists affiliated with groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen.

India and Sri Lanka share a longstanding bond rooted in over 2,500 years of civilisational ties. Sri Lanka holds a central place in India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy and the MAHASAGAR vision - Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions. This deep historical and cultural connection has evolved into a multifaceted bilateral partnership covering a wide array of sectors.

As part of India's capacity-building efforts, nearly 710 scholarships are offered annually to Sri Lankan students. Under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) Program, 402 fully-funded training slots are provided to officials and eligible citizens. A Cooperation Agreement also enables the training of 1,500 Sri Lankan civil servants over five years at the National Centre for Good Governance - with four batches trained in 2024 alone.

Further cooperation in 2024 included a special course for 23 Sri Lankan diplomats and officials at SSIFS and training for over 2,000 plantation school teachers in STEM subjects between August and October. Technical expertise is also extended through Indian institutions under the 'Study in India' Program. (ANI)

