Sri Lanka closes schools, limits work amid fuel shortage

Sri Lanka is now almost without gasoline and faces an acute shortage of other fuels as well

Sri Lanka closes schools, limits work amid fuel shortage

An armed soldier stands guard next to domestic cooking gas cylinders before their distribution, amid the country's economic crisis. Reuters

Colombo, May 20

Sri Lankan authorities on Friday closed schools and asked public officials not to come to work in a desperate move to prepare for an acute fuel shortage that is expected to last days amid the nation’s worst economic crisis in decades.

The Public Administration Ministry asked the public officials — except for those who maintain essential services — not to come to work on Friday “in a view of current fuel shortage and issues in transport facilities” across the country.

State- and government-approved private schools also closed Friday amid the worsening fuel shortage, with thousands of people waiting in queues at fuel stations across the country for days at a time.

Sri Lanka is now almost without gasoline and faces an acute shortage of other fuels as well.

The government has been struggling to find money to pay for the importation of fuel, gas and other essentials in recent months as the Indian Ocean island nation is on the brink of bankruptcy.

Its economic woes have brought on a political crisis, with the government facing widespread protests and unrest.

For months, Sri Lankans have endured long lines to buy those essentials, most of which come from abroad. Shortages of hard currency have also hindered imports of raw materials for manufacturing and worsened inflation.

Protesters blocked main roads to demand gas and fuel, and television stations showed people in some areas fighting over limited stocks. Authorities have announced countrywide power cuts of up to four hours a day because they can’t supply enough fuel to power generating stations.

Sri Lanka has suspended repayment of about $7 billion in foreign loans due this year out of $25 billion to be repaid by 2026. The country’s total foreign debt is $51 billion.

The finance ministry says the country currently has only $25 million in usable foreign reserves. Protesters have occupied the entrance to the president’s office for more than a month, calling for President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to resign.

Months of anti-government rallies have led to the near-dismantling of the once-powerful ruling family, with one of the president’s brothers resigning as prime minister, and other siblings and a nephew leaving their Cabinet posts.

Protesters accuse the Rajapaksas of triggering the crisis through corruption and misrule.

Sri Lanka’s new Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said Monday that about $75 billion is needed urgently to help provide essential items, but the country’s treasury is struggling to find even $1 billion.

Attacks by Rajapaksa’s supporters on protesters last week sparked nationwide violence that left nine people — including a lawmaker — dead, and more than 200 injured. Homes of lawmakers and their supporters were burned down. AP

 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Navjot Singh Sidhu surrenders after sentencing in road rage case, sent to Patiala jail

2
Punjab 1-year RI

In jail, Sidhu to go without wages for 3 months

3
Punjab

Navjot Sidhu to surrender in Patiala court today after SC sentences him to one-year jail

4
Punjab

Navjot Sidhu seeks time to surrender on medical grounds after jail term

5
Chandigarh

Ragpicker bludgeoned to death in Chandigarh's Sector 38

6
Punjab

Raja Warring comes in support of Navjot Sidhu ‘at this difficult hour’

7
Punjab

Supreme Court awards one-year RI to Navjot Singh Sidhu in '88 road rage case

8
Punjab

Worried for Navjot Sidhu today, sad he has to go through so much: Bunny Sandhu who was earlier acquitted in the case

9
Punjab

e-ticketing scam worth crores unearthed, PRTC orders probe

10
Nation

Air India's plane's engine shuts down mid-air, makes emergency landing at Mumbai airport

Don't Miss

View All
Mangoes are symbol of friendship between India, US: Ambassador Sandhu
Nation

Mangoes are symbol of friendship between India, US: Ambassador Sandhu

Now, a ‘smart’ cradle that can gauge baby’s mood
Amritsar ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

Now, a 'smart' cradle that can gauge baby's mood

Shahkot youth wears The Tribune’s 1931 page on sleeve
Punjab

Shahkot youth wears The Tribune's 1931 page on sleeve

Indian boy bullied in US school suspended for 3 days, while the ‘white’ bully gets away with one day; Indians back home not happy
Trending

Indian boy bullied in US school suspended for 3 days, while the 'white' bully gets away with one day; Indians back home not happy

US reports first case of monkeypox in man who recently travelled to Canada
World

US reports first case of monkeypox in man who recently travelled to Canada

Cops caught stealing power at five police stations in dist
Ludhiana

Cops caught stealing power at five police stations in Ludhiana district

In daughter’s memory: Amritsar couple finds a novel way to educate poor kids
Amritsar

In daughter's memory: Amritsar couple finds a novel way to educate poor kids

Murder convicts’ relentless efforts blossom at Rohtak jail
Haryana

Eco-crusaders: Murder convicts' relentless efforts blossom at Rohtak jail

Top News

Navjot Sidhu reaches Patiala court

Navjot Singh Sidhu surrenders after sentencing in road rage case, sent to Patiala jail

The former Punjab Congress president surrendered before cour...

2019 Hyderabad encounter: SC appointed panel terms it fake; recommends trial of 10 cops

2019 Hyderabad encounter: Supreme Court-appointed panel terms it fake; recommends trial of 10 cops

Four people accused of raping a woman veterinarian and then ...

Supreme Court suggests handing over Gyanvapi dispute to Varanasi District Judge

Supreme Court hands over Gyanvapi dispute to Varanasi District Judge

A three-judge Bench led by Justice DY Chandrachud posted the...

Punjab government to start 75 mohalla clinics on August 15

Punjab Chief Minister to launch government’s flagship Mohalla Clinics on August 15

75 such clinics to be made operational in first phase to mar...

25 injured as bus rolls down gorge on Mcloedganj-Dharamsala road

25 injured as bus rolls down gorge on Mcloedganj-Dharamsala road

Bus driver lost control of the vehicle and it went off the r...

Cities

View All

Probe digging case, submit report in five days: Amritsar Mayor

Probe digging case, submit report in five days: Amritsar Mayor

Buses off road for 2nd day, passengers suffer in Amritsar, Tarn Taran

Tenders floated for 8 parking lots in Amritsar

Mini-bus operators call off their strike after assurance of Punjab Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar

The parched lot

Sportspersons to get ultra-modern facilities: Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer

Sportspersons to get ultra-modern facilities: Punjab minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer

Lookout circular issued against GBP directors

Lookout circular issued against GBP directors

Ragpicker bludgeoned to death in Chandigarh's Sector 38

Custody of Minors: Children's best interests have to be kept in mind, says High Court

PGI head's DP used to send WhatsApp messages to doctor

Chandigarh reports 6 fresh Covid cases

Showers, gusty winds in Delhi provide relief from scorching heat

Showers, gusty winds in Delhi provide relief from scorching heat

Man, woman die after jumping off 22nd-floor Greater Noida flat

Want more water, ask Punjab to release Haryana's share: Khattar to Delhi govt

Maid assaulted by Delhi couple, found in pool of urine, hair chopped: Police

No L-G nod, HC sets aside Delhi Govt's doorstep ration scheme

Battle for supremacy: Congress MLA vs AAP rages on in Phillaur

Battle for supremacy: Congress MLA vs AAP rages on in Phillaur

BSF personnel to assist Jalandhar police in maintaining law and order

Now, a 'smart' cradle that can gauge baby's mood

Power theft by guest house

2 travel agents booked for duping youth of Rs 8L

STF cracks Ludhiana bomb blast case, arrests 4 for providing technical support to traffickers

Ludhiana court blast case: Five, including juvenile, arrested

Stubble burning cases decline, but Ludhiana city remains second most polluted in Punjab

Ireo Waterfront Pvt Ltd bank accounts frozen

Samrala man found murdered

Jagraon: Three boys drown in Sutlej

2 brothers killed as car falls into nullah

Patiala: 2 brothers killed as car falls into nullah on Devigarh road

200 cases against Punjab Medical Education Dept pending in courts

Patiala MC seeks status report on 'land encroachment' at Kolan Wala Toba

Govt to spend Rs 503 crore to overhaul Patiala's water pipe network

Rajpura man arrested for hurting religious sentiments