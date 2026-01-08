Sri Lanka: COAS General Upendra Dwivedi discusses strengthening defence cooperation with Colombo; reviews guard of honour

Colombo [Sri Lanka], January 8 (ANI): COAS General Upendra Dwivedi, who is on a visit to Sri Lanka, reviewed the Guard of Honour at Sri Lankan Army Headquarters on Wednesday and held discussions on deepening military ties between New Delhi and Colombo.

During his visit, he interacted with Lieutenant General BKGM Lasantha Rodrigo, Commander of the Sri Lanka Army.

The COAS also handed over military vehicles, ambulances and training simulators, further reinforcing defence cooperation and the enduring bonds of friendship between the two nations.

"General Upendra Dwivedi, COAS, reviewed the Guard of Honour at the Sri Lanka Army Headquarters, Colombo. The COAS interacted with Lieutenant General BKGM Lasantha Rodrigo, Commander of the Sri Lanka Army. The deliberations centred on further strengthening bilateral Defence Cooperation, deepening military-to-military ties and reaffirming the shared commitment of both nations to regional peace and security. On the occasion, military vehicles, ambulances and training simulators were also handed over, further reinforcing defence cooperation and the enduring bonds of friendship between the two nations", the ADGPI shared in a post on X.

It also noted that COAS witnessed the inauguration of the "Indo-Lanka Wisdom Corner" at the DSCSC library.

"General Upendra Dwivedi, COAS, today interacted with Major General KW Jayaweera, Commandant, Defence Services Command and Staff College (DSCSC), Sri Lanka. During the visit, the COAS also witnessed the inauguration of the "Indo-Lanka Wisdom Corner" at the DSCSC library."

As per the ADGPI, the COAS addressed the faculty and student officers, and spoke on the evolving global security landscape, the changing nature of modern warfare and the operational implications thereof.

He highlighted the pivotal role of the Armed Forces in Nation Building and emphasised the need for integrating niche and emerging technologies into military operations. The COAS further encouraged student officers to continually enhance their professional competence to emerge as capable and effective leaders.

Earlier, COAS General Upendra Dwivedi on Wednesday laid a wreath at the Indian Peace Keeping Force (IPKF) Memorial in Colombo, Sri Lanka, as part of his official visit to the island nation, paying homage to the Indian soldiers who laid down their lives during Operation Pawan.

The COAS is currently on an official visit to Sri Lanka, after completing his visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). He will be there at the island nation from January 7 to January 8. His visit also comes against the backdrop of Operation Sagar Bandhu, according to an official statement from the ADGPI. (ANI)

